East Sussex's Most Unusual Home

Project consists of a new build three-storey family home clad in slate and cedar. The main access to the dwelling is from the road level on Prince Edwards Road, this leads into the building at mid-level. The lower level is comprised of the kitchen and dining facilities and through a series of large sliding doors leads out onto a garden terrace, continuing on to growing beds and a sunken garden. The mid and upper levels focus on the views due south, and include four bedrooms, garage, study, lounge and various other amenities.
With a mandate in place to use eco-friendly technology and move towards sustainable living, the team note that, ’The pitch of the roof allows for a maximum solar aspect and faces due south. The roof is quite unique as it is one of the first interlocking slate PV, Solar thermal and Rooflight systems to be used in the UK, creating the weathered surface of the roof. The house also has an MVHR system, airtight construction and a super insulated building fabric with roof u-vaules of 0.09 // floor 0.16 // walls 0.14.’
You might be thinking that all of this sounds impressive, but does it look good? The simple answer is yes! Stylish, responsible and future-friendly, this could very well represent the future of the UK housing market, so let's take a look!
It's not uncommon for people to hear the words 'new build' and turn their noses up, but don't let the unfortunate designs of some regional councils put you off entirely. There are some design firms out there that are determined to create new properties that have the right balance of budget and aesthetics retained.
BBM Sustainable Design is one such company and has sought to make its mark on the sustainable home market with beautiful designs and considered solutions. Judging by the exterior of this beautiful home, they are already on the right track. That slate and wood combo is gorgeous!
Built over three storeys, this is no small project, but what we love about this picture is how perfectly it demonstrates the urban camouflage that the design team has put into place. While the front of the house has been clad with a stunning slate, the rear has been given a timber treatment that organically blends with the red brick neighbours.
We love properties that seems to showcase honest, integrity-driven design and this is definitely one such build. It doesn't scream 'look at me', but once you notice it, you want to know more.
Standing in front of this breathtaking home, you really get a feel for the scale and beauty of the project as a whole. Small top-level windows ensure privacy where the residents need it the most, while the lower floors benefit from full walls of glazing. That cladding is absolutely lovely as well and we know it will age beautifully in the coming years to further blend in with the surroundings.
It's the details of this build that truly make it special. Precision cladding, perfect glazing and the ideal roof angle for solar power generation are all working together so incredibly that it's a wonder more houses aren't like this one.
When we said there was precision cladding, we weren't messing about! Just look at how crisp and sharp these lines are and how every ridge is perfectly aligned with its neighbours. All the materials are working symbiotically, rather than fighting against each other and the results speak for themselves.
In a sustainable build, cohesion of materials and technology is vital. One weak link in the chain could have a huge impact on the functionality of the house and that's something that this design team just isn't willing to risk.
We do love fellow perfectionists!
Step out into the fresh air and you are instantly greeted by this terrific terrace that's ideal for garden parties and summer barbecues, but that is not all this rear outdoor area has to offer. Keep going and you will see vegetable beds galore and even a sunken main garden.
Sustainability isn't simply a flash in the pan trend within the housing sector, it is a lifestyle that more and more people are embracing and with that comes certain expectations, such as at least having a go at growing your own food. We think it's terrific that this house offers the opportunity to do exactly that.
The view from the second floor balcony, though very urban, is still a welcome change from what many homes have to put up with in built-up areas.
With a splash of greenery and vivid blue sky, the owners of this amazing home can relax on their sofa and ruminate on what eco-friendly initiatives they are going to try and embrace next. With such a lovely slice of the outdoors within easy reach, we don't think they will struggle to find inspiration, or provide it to other homeowners who are looking on!
