East Sussex's Most Unusual Home

An out of the ordinary build, the architects say that this, Project consists of a new build three-storey family home clad in slate and cedar. The main access to the dwelling is from the road level on Prince Edwards Road, this leads into the building at mid-level. The lower level is comprised of the kitchen and dining facilities and through a series of large sliding doors leads out onto a garden terrace, continuing on to growing beds and a sunken garden. The mid and upper levels focus on the views due south, and include four bedrooms, garage, study, lounge and various other amenities.

With a mandate in place to use eco-friendly technology and move towards sustainable living, the team note that, ’The pitch of the roof allows for a maximum solar aspect and faces due south. The roof is quite unique as it is one of the first interlocking slate PV, Solar thermal and Rooflight systems to be used in the UK, creating the weathered surface of the roof. The house also has an MVHR system, airtight construction and a super insulated building fabric with roof u-vaules of 0.09 // floor 0.16 // walls 0.14.’

You might be thinking that all of this sounds impressive, but does it look good? The simple answer is yes! Stylish, responsible and future-friendly, this could very well represent the future of the UK housing market, so let's take a look!