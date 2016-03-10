Are you brave enough for black décor?

We know for certain that we'd be part of the Dark Side and not just because Luke Skywalker is a moaner but because we are huge fans of the associated colour scheme! While many people see black as a foreboding, gothic or even depressing interior design hue, we think it can add much needed contrast, elegance and sophistication. What's more, we think it works well in every single room!
If you don't believe us, prepare to have your mind changed, as we have brought some lovely examples of black decor together to show you. If you haven't welcomed black into your home then you can't know the power of the Dark Side, but we are happy to show you…
We can see you looking horrified already but bear with us as we think you'll see just how amazing some black decor can look in your home! First things first; we aren't suggesting that you paint all the walls back and choose a noir carpet as well, but a black sofa could look great!
Fingerhaus have put this room together with a few black accessories and a stunning feature sofa, which we think looks great against the pale walls and mid-grey fluffy rug. An elegant take on the monochrome trend, we think the soft tones and defined black partner wonderfully to make a welcoming, cosy and stylish room!
If you're thinking to yourself that you don't want to walk into your house only to be greeted by a great swathe of gothic styling, then we understand perfectly. We don't want that either, so we haven't gone overboard with the black décor, but have instead, kept it simple and classic, using it as an accent colour to highlight the white in the space.
Simple things, such as picture frames, stair rungs and occasional tables are all lovely accents in a minimalist zone and in black, they help to add a little charisma and charm that warm the vibe up.
When serious business is the order of the day and you need some help motivating yourself to get on with some work, we think you need to step away from the bright colours and frivolous accessories and get some black décor going on in your home office!
Just painting one feature wall black will allow you to focus the room back in on the task at hand and if you are concerned that it looks a touch too serious, simply add in some infrequent accent colours as well. A brightly coloured chair, as seen here, will beak up a monochrome scheme just enough to let you inject a little fun back into your work space.
One of the few rooms that a lot of people have already treated to some black décor, the bathroom is an ideal recipient for a little midnight glamour as you can perfectly balance it out with the installation of a white bathroom suite. Easy peasy!
We love this example, as the dark room is given an injection of almost Art Deco style with the mosaic tile pattern in the shower and the best part of all is that with black tile grout, you will never have to worry that your bathroom looks a little shabby!
Now we know that your eyebrows have hit your hairline with this suggestion but what better way to inject a little sultry mystique into your bedroom than with some black décor? You don't have to go wild and paint every wall, a feature wall will suffice, as will some black blinds, skirting or perhaps a big dramatic chandelier in black glass!
Perfect for banishing the light and helping you to drift off into a blissful night's sleep, black could quickly become your new decorating best friend, but for the ultimate in cohesive design, we think we might add a black faux fur throw or some cushions to the bed too.
We've seen an increasing number of kitchens that have embraced black décor recently and while we love the black on black vibe that shiny cabinets and a chunky worktop can bring about, we know that might be a bit much for some of you, especially those with a smaller kitchen. With that in mind, we think a black granite worktop is a wonderful solo installation, as it will contrast perfectly with any cabinets, but also add a real touch of glamour.
You see? Black isn't something you need to avoid in your home at all!
For more colour inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Black And White Advice For Monochrome Styling. If you are looking to include some black touches, but you aren't ready to quite embrace it on a large scale, monochrome accents might be a great gateway style for you!