Are you brave enough for black décor?

We know for certain that we'd be part of the Dark Side and not just because Luke Skywalker is a moaner but because we are huge fans of the associated colour scheme! While many people see black as a foreboding, gothic or even depressing interior design hue, we think it can add much needed contrast, elegance and sophistication. What's more, we think it works well in every single room!

If you don't believe us, prepare to have your mind changed, as we have brought some lovely examples of black decor together to show you. If you haven't welcomed black into your home then you can't know the power of the Dark Side, but we are happy to show you…