Every corner space is an opportunity

They are every interior designers' nightmare, but short of living in a lighthouse or a windmill, there really is no getting away from corners and the dead space they create in your home! You try to push furniture up into them and it looks disjointed, you build some corner shelves and you can't get much on them, so how can you make those pesky corners a little more user-friendly? We have some ideas for you!
From installing extra storage through to using perfectly shaped furniture, we have some great ideas for getting the full benefit from your corners, so take a look and see if you could be opening up your rooms a little more!
We've talked in depth before about those pesky under stairs spaces that seems to be either useless or neglected, but here is another one, this time with a lovely solution in place! We can now see that it is totally possible to furnish corners and add a little extra pizzaz to you wider room.
Rather than simply letting valuable decorating space go to waste, we love the use of some giant plant pots and funky blooms here, as they fill the difficult corner created by the stairs and really add a dimension of high-end styling too. Perfect!
To furnish corners properly, you might need to think about buying items that are specifically designed to fit into them and really get the most from them. In the case of a living room, we think this is easily achievable by opting for a popular corner sofa.
This room, put together by Ding Dong, has sought to make fantastic use of the full room and with a curved corner sofa pushing out to the far edges of the space, the footprint has been maximised. The result is a spacious, comfortable room that feels relaxing and calm.
What a charming bedroom this is, but once again, the problem of annoying corners has cropped up. Thankfully, the design team here has thought of a wonderfully fun and whimsical way to get around the problem; by installing a super little hanging egg chair!
Finished in white and accessorised with a peach cushion, to tie it all in with the current colour scheme, the really wonderful thing about this chair is that by hanging from the ceiling, it doesn't give the impression of taking up too much floor space. Clever!
Utility rooms and kitchens can always make good use of extra storage, but being able to fit it in can sometimes be something of a nightmare. Not any more, if you are willing to put your corners to great use and build right out towards them!
With everything in this space being rectangular, it doesn't look clumsy or disjointed to build right up into the corner. In fact, it looks like a perfectly natural evolution of style and functionality. If more storage is needed at a later date, it could easily be added to the right, up into another corner too.
If trying to furnish corners is your worst nightmare and you simply can't imagine being able to do anything useful with them at all, take this into account and built right into them to start with, in rooms where that is possible. We think your kitchen will be a natural choice.
Instead of ending your built-in cupboards too early, build them right up to the next wall and try to make the edges meet up as much as possible. This way, you will have a wealth of corner cupboard space where there would have just been a redundant meeting of two walls! We love solving a problem with practicality!
Before you try to think of a use for your corners, why not take a good hard look at your lifestyle and see if you can pinpoint anything that would actually be a valuable addition for you?
If you're a cyclist, you could wall-mount a hanging bar for your bike, with a corner shelf in place for helmets, locks and gloves. If you are a keen reader, why not look into some chunky bookshelves that would complement the rest of your furniture? The key is using your space sensibly, so if you are short on storage, decide what you need, then look to see how your corners could accommodate it!
