Every corner space is an opportunity

They are every interior designers' nightmare, but short of living in a lighthouse or a windmill, there really is no getting away from corners and the dead space they create in your home! You try to push furniture up into them and it looks disjointed, you build some corner shelves and you can't get much on them, so how can you make those pesky corners a little more user-friendly? We have some ideas for you!

From installing extra storage through to using perfectly shaped furniture, we have some great ideas for getting the full benefit from your corners, so take a look and see if you could be opening up your rooms a little more!