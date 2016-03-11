Impeccable Refurbishment of a Family Townhouse

A Full internal refurbishment to a six bedroom river-side house in West London with new rear extensions to ground and second floors and mansard with terrace to third floor . This is going to be one impressive house, but what we are most taken with is the gentle and sympathetic style that the interior has been furnished with.

White and a plethora of natural materials come together throughout this home to create an upmarket, chic and extended family home that will be sure to induce a little envy.

Let's take a look around to see if you like the layout and styling and could be tempted to try something similar yourself!