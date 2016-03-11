Make your perfect bed then lie in it

It's a sad thing when you have planned out the perfect bedroom scheme but you find yourself falling flat at the final hurdle. We are talking about finding the right bed for your new beautiful boudoir! While there are plenty on offer, you might want one that is outside of your budget or, worse still, simply not available where you live. If that's the case, we have some great ideas for you!
DIY beds will not only allow you to get the exact thing that you want, you will also be able to rest easy at night knowing you grafted and created something just for you. What a feeling! The best part is that you don't even need to be a hugely skilled carpenter as we are focusing on nice simple tips with a couple of more adventurous ideas thrown in too!
Take a look at what we think are some attainable DIY beds and see if you are feeling creative today!
If you love your current bed but are in dire need of extra storage, we think there is a way to make sure you are happy. We all know the pain of having too much bedding or too many towels that need folding away, but if you have nowhere to put them, where do they go?
We are taking inspiration from Allnatura and recommending that you build some under bed storage. It can be as simple as popping some castors underneath a disused drawer! By keeping your new storage under the bed, no extra room space needs to be sacrificed and you get to keep your much loved resting spot. Perfect!
Pallet furniture is enjoying a huge surge in popularity right now, because it not only offers an easy, quick and cheap way to update your interior design scheme, even the most novice furniture makers can have a go at it. It really is so simple!
We love this bed, as it gives such an industrial meets New York loft apartment feel to the space and as DIY beds go, it will have been so easy to make. Simply push some pallets together, screw them in place et voila. The perfect new bed!
We seriously haven't lost the plot with this suggestion.
There are a number of super companies out there that offer 'build your own bed' kits, with the supplied materials being nothing more than recycled cardboard. You'd be surprised at just how sturdy it is when interconnected in the right way.
For an eco-friendly alternative to buying a new bed that offers a wealth of storage space and cool points, we really think that a cardboard bed is the way to go. Just think, if you get bored of it you can paint it or flat-pack it away. So simple and effective!
For something of a more industrial flavour, we think DIY beds made from plumbing materials look absolutely incredible and, because all the separate components are made to all fit together seamlessly, you will be able to knock something together in the blink of an eye.
With your basic frame constructed from pipes and made to the exact height, width and specifications that you have in mind, some wooden planks will make a great base and, if you so desire, a matching headboard too. A quick coat of stain will keep everything looking super bespoke and high-end too. Your bedroom will thank you!
We did warn you that we were going to include a couple of ideas that would require a little bit of extra knowledge or, at the very least, a helping hand, and here is one of them!
For DIY beds with a difference, why not give some thought to creating a suspended one for your room? With sturdy pulleys, strong rope and a level base, you shouldn't find it too difficult to complete but to be safe, we recommend that you enlist a friend to help you get everything in place and secured before leaping onto it! Neon lights are optional, but undeniably fun!
Perspex is one of those wonder products that can be used for just about anything, but when it comes to DIY beds, there is no denying that a clear plastic frame would make a huge impression.
The simplest way to complete this project would be to design the bed, get sheets of perspex cut to size and delivered so you can fix them together with your preferred method. Don't forget that a bed needs to comfortably take a lot of weight and movement so factor that into your dimensions and you won't go too far wrong. A space-age bed in a heartbeat!
