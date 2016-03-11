Having your perfect bathroom is easier than you think

When you hear the words 'perfect bathroom', what comes to mind? A large, airy room with huge windows that aren't overlooked? Beautiful suite items and a spa vibe? While all of this might be lovely it's not terrifically realistic or representative of what can be accomplished in a standard family home.

We don't want you to feel disappointed by what your bathroom has to offer so we have put together some tips for creating the perfect space for you, regardless of the limitations of your room.

Take a look and see if the ideal bathroom could be just a weekend's project away!