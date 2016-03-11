Your browser is out-of-date.

Having your perfect bathroom is easier than you think

press profile homify press profile homify
Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Modern bathroom
When you hear the words 'perfect bathroom', what comes to mind? A large, airy room with huge windows that aren't overlooked? Beautiful suite items and a spa vibe? While all of this might be lovely it's not terrifically realistic or representative of what can be accomplished in a standard family home. 

We don't want you to feel disappointed by what your bathroom has to offer so we have put together some tips for creating the perfect space for you, regardless of the limitations of your room.

Take a look and see if the ideal bathroom could be just a weekend's project away!

No window? No problem!

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
It's not mandatory that you have a window in your bathroom and while it might be useful for combatting moisture, you can certainly manage that in other ways too! Rather than focussing on the fact that you don't have a window, why not use it as an opportunity to get really creative with your lighting? 

We adore this gorgeous space from Isabela Canaan and think that the subtle down lighters are really working their magic to make this room feel well lit, cosy and inviting. We certainly wouldn't say no to a dip in that lovely spa bath either!

Make room for storage

RÉNOVATION D'UNE MAISON CÉVENOLE, JOSE MARCOS ARCHITECTEUR JOSE MARCOS ARCHITECTEUR Country style bathroom Ceramic Blue
Creating the perfect bathroom is such a difficult thing as everybody's ideals will be slightly different. What one person thinks is amazing others might not like so how do you judge? We always choose to think about function alongside aesthetics so for a perfect bathroom, you will need plenty of storage.

These large wicker baskets not only look great in a natural and rustic way, they also offer a huge amount of storage potential. Towels, toiletries, spare loo rolls and anything else you can imagine would fit in there to keep the rest of the room tidy and usable. That's our idea of perfect!

Showers for small rooms

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Modern bathroom
Don't get sidetracked thinking that the perfect bathroom will necessarily have both a bath and a shower as the space you have available will naturally dictate what you can and can't install. As a general rule we think that small bathrooms need a shower, big ones need a bath and gargantuan spaces can take their pick or install both!

Blink and you could miss the shower in this beautifully pared back space, but what the lovely glass screen does is keep the air circulating and prevent the eye from feeling as though the room has been shrunk by any large installations, such as a bath. 

Baths for large spaces

Badkamer & tegels magazine nummer 51, Badkamer & Tegels magazine Badkamer & Tegels magazine Asian style bathroom
Following up our love of showers for small rooms, here comes a bath for a big space and we think it works really well. With plenty of foot space for letting you air dry before you get wrapped up in a towel, this really is a stylish and well considered space.

We love the use of wood in here too, though that would be a personal preference for you. A big room could definitely withstand a large tub so for the ultimate perfect bathroom, why not consider a bathtub made for two? Just think of all the water you'll save!

Trust your colour instincts

Visite a nossa Alfama, não é em Lisboa, mas também tem cantos encantadores, Alfama Home Vintage Alfama Home Vintage BathroomDecoration Grey
Some people might say that the perfect bathroom would be crisp white with polished hardware and a regency feel, as seen here, and while we think it's absolutely super, we know that everyone is different. When it comes to choosing a colour scheme for your space you really need to trust your instincts as you are the one that will be looking at it every day.

In general, light airy colours or super dark and luxe hues are ideal for bathrooms but call us picky as we love a mix of the two so can often be seen getting excited about marble wall tiles!

You can use wood!

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
If there was a perfect bathroom rulebook we bet there would be a chapter all about why you shouldn't risk using too much wood in your space but we say that is total nonsense.

Wood treatments have come on in leaps and bounds in recent years, meaning that real and laminate woods make for ideal bathroom materials. We love the warmth and character that wood brings to a room and for the ultimate relaxing spa in your own home, we think you can't go wrong with a host of gorgeous wood. 

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Bold Bathroom Shelf Ideas. Don't scrimp on the shelving in your perfect bathroom!

What would your perfect bathroom include? Did any of our tips inspire you to make a change? We'd love to know!

