Luxury Family Home Made on the Cheap

Building the perfect home doesn't always require a hefty price tag. Sure, one could easily splash out and hire the most renown architects or purchase the best in everything home, but where would the fun be in that?
The project we're visiting today is a testament to how good home design can be with a limited budget. Experts from Gondesen Architects were appointed to lead this project due to their reputation of creating homes of quality using creative methods.
The smooth grey tiling on the roof is the first thing we notice when we take a first look at this house: it's perfectly suited to the fresh and modern aesthetic of the exterior, which has been finish to an exceptional standard. The warm tones of the panelling below the roof help to create a perfect balance.
We can already see that this house is light and bright inside thanks to the large windows above and the bi-folding doors leading out to the back garden. The white-washed walls really give the property a modern edge.
What better combination than wooden flooring and stark white walls? It's the best way to achieve a fresh and modern look inside the home. The light-filled space is open and social in its design, as all members of the family can come together and share a delicious meal and a bottle of wine, with stunning views out to the green landscape beyond.
The minimalist staircase also ensures a good flow of light throughout the lower floors, whilst also adding a stylish contemporary touch to the interiors.
Here we can see how all of the creative design inside the home has been focused on a few key items, such as the quirky chairs and the orb-shaped hanging light.
We love the subtle décor touches found throughout the space. A vase of fresh lavender positioned on top of the table helps to liven up this fairly monochromatic space.
The living room hosts a pretty view of the countryside and is positively bathed in natural light. Working wonderfully against the white tones, there is an earthy and natural vibe in this space thanks to the presence of timber.
Positioned in a corner of the room, beside the window, is an armchair and tall reading lamp, making the perfect spot for one to lose themselves in a good novel over the weekend.
Carrying the white and grey tones across, we find ourselves in the bathroom. Beautiful timber and metal surfaces add another dimension, giving this room a glamorous aura.
The transparent shower unit is made to measure, as is the array of fittings. The daring sink units, with their contemporary form, provide the room with a focal piece.
The children's bedroom upstairs is a spectacular sight with its high ceilings and cute décor that is perfect for a little one to have fun and be creative.
Keeping a young child's bedroom neat and tidy is always an issue but we can see how the owners have provided the room with plenty of storage options. Two rugs of different styles brings interest to the room and softens the flooring underfoot.
