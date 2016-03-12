The Home that Fell From Heaven

White is the colour of choice for any good architect or interior designer. Not only does white provide the ultimate in flexibility for an interior to be designed around but it can also enhance any form of architecture, décor style or room. And lets not underappreciate the fact that white is a beautiful colour in its own right.

The home we are featuring in this Ideabook offers some of the best and inventive uses of the colour that we've seen. Every single room in the home uses white as a feature in some way and is something to be inspired by.

Scroll down to this home in all its glory…