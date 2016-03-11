​The beauty of building with brick

It is no secret that brick has been considered a decent building material for a long time – even that third little pig opted to construct his house out of brick to hide from the wolf. But whether it’s a fairytale house or a real-life construction site, brick presents a very original (and quite elegant) style. And it’s not just restricted merely to the façades of a building.

Brick can adorn a multitude of spaces, including: hallways and entrances, fireplaces, renovation projects, loft areas, and verandas. It can coat all four walls of a room or simply decorate one wall, which will undoubtedly then become the main focal point of that room.

Let’s take a look at some clever (and beautiful) ways how this raw material has elevated the beauty status of some architectural creations.