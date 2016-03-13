​Adding new space to your home

It has finally happened. You have saved up and cut expenses left and right, and now it is paying off. No, we are not talking about that expensive holiday, but something much better – an additional room to your house!

Adding a new room to a house means a world of possibilities, regardless of its actual size. So many uses, so many functions – and, of course, so many design and decor options to choose from.

Will you build a completely new room, or just add a few metres to an existing room? Do you know what you’ll be using it for yet, or are you just looking forward to the extra legroom? As a prime provider of architectural and interior inspiration, we at homify consider it our responsibility to inform you of options for your new room/space.

Let’s consider some stylish options.