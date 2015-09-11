Luxury living room furniture sets you'll love

If you are keen to set your home design and decorating at a standard above the norm, you will be hard pressed to find a better way than by investing in luxury living room furniture sets. The cornerstone of any high end lounge or social area, beautifully finished furniture allows for a cohesive style statement to resonate throughout an entire property.
Take a look at these examples of luxury living room furniture sets and see if anything could compliment your existing style ethos.
Having achieved a staggering level of popularity in recent years, grey soft furnishings look to be here to stay. A less dramatic statement than black and far more practical than light colours, grey offers a practical compromise for luxury living room furniture sets, such as the one pictured here from Architectural Visualization. The dual sofa set looks utterly at home and undeniably high end, while the addition of accent colours further bolsters the upmarket styling and demure design. Perfect for any living room, we love the almost retro impact of this fabulous set and can imagine that it feels just as good as it looks.
If you were asked to think about what fabrics could be considered as luxury, we would be willing to bet that velvet would feature in your list. The very essence of opulence, it is a fabric that exudes effortless elegance and looking this example, we can see why. Luxury living room furniture sets do not come much more amazing than this seating solution, which showcases baby blue velvet with breathtaking cream backs. We would almost be too afraid to sit on this set for fear of leaving a mark, but it looks so comfortable that we don't think we would be able to resist!
When thinking about luxury living room furniture sets, opulence will be in the forefront of your mind, with heavy, expensive fabrics, polished wood and other high end facets all being anticipated. However, in the right setting, in this case an incredible and large property, neutral colours and simple fabrics can give the impression of distinct luxury. There is absolutely no doubting that this furniture set has been made to the highest quality standards and most likely from amazing fabrics, but the overall appearance remains demure and understated, which is the very epitome of class and luxury.
Luxury living room furniture sets, by their very nature, can often be expansive and impressive installations that fill a communal space with rich materials and sumptuous seating solutions. We love the use of three different neutral tones of fabric here, each of which compliments the next, with enough seating to comfortably support a football team and more! Simple in design, the sofas have been designed to be perfunctory as well as elegantly simple and chic and thanks to the coffee table and footstool, a little personality has also crept into this ultimately high end space.
White leather is one of those materials that you know alludes to an expensive finish and there can be no doubt whatsoever that the sofa and single armchair in this example have just that. Luxury living room furniture sets can be as crisp, clean and modern as you dare to have them and we just adore the use of a plush rug and exposed natural brick wall to further highlight the stunning quality of the seats. The accent colour of the rug brings a real depth to the room and helps to tone the surroundings perfectly, making the white feel homely rather than institutional. Bravo!
Everything in this picture looks so perfectly placed it is hard to really differentiate between one quality item and another, but for now, let's focus on the luxury living room furniture sets that are really taking centre stage. We love the use of plain ivory armchairs with a matching sofa and the neutral tone cushions accent them perfectly, but what has really caught our eye is the pair of beautifully quilted blue velvet footstools in the foreground. Setting a new standard for comfortable lounging, they add a welcome pop of colour to an otherwise very muted living room and we love the impact they have.
Not all 'sets' have to match perfectly, in fact a more eclectic combination of furniture can look utterly spectacular, as this example clearly demonstrates. While the simple black sofa provides a lovely contrast with the white walls, a bright yellow velvet footstool and daring pink armchair collude to create a sense of whimsy and fun. Don't get us wrong though, this space would still qualify as a premium example of luxury living room furniture sets as what else would all these individual pieces really work as well with? To use bright colours takes a firm design hand and we love what has been created here.
To elevate a lounge to a higher level of class and sophistication, we really don't think you can go wrong with the use of symmetry. This example really takes that advice to heart and employs it in a multi-directional way, with the fireplace acting as the centre point from one direction and the coffee tables another. Luxury living room furniture sets just don't get much better than this mink colour moleskin dual sofa set up, flanked by twin bespoke bookcases and the overall impression of the room as a whole is one of sheer relaxation and wise investment.
If you are fortunate enough to have a home that is more stately or palatial in size, you will have the joy of space to play with when considering luxury living room furniture sets that you might want to install. We are huge fans of the simplicity of the seating solutions featured here and have a quiet appreciation for the use of pieces that are more sympathetic to the period and styling of the property itself. Though modern soft furnishings would have made a dramatic style impact, the use of relatively traditional looking sofas and chairs helps to further support the luxurious nature of the room itself.
Luxury living room furniture sets rarely get better than this amazing collection do they? From the high back leather chairs that are almost Chesterfield in style, through to the luxuriously long and low sofa and hugely oversized lighting accessories, this is one room that seeks to make a statement and that statement is; we like opulence. Though beautiful and clearly made to exceptional standards, the furniture does not make for a falsely 'showy' scene and blends wonderfully with the almost hunting lodge styling of the room itself.
For more exceptional living room inspiration, take a look at this ideabook: 10 luxury living room ideas.