Relax on a reclining sofa

Every living room is created and decorated with one thing in mind; comfort. With this at the forefront of any decorating decisions, choosing the right sofa is vitally important and should you get this aspect wrong, the whole feel of your room could be off. There's nothing like coming home after a long day and curling up on the couch, but with a reclining sofa, comfort reaches a whole new level and thanks to some design brilliance, there is a style and incarnation to suit everyone.
Take a look at these examples of a reclining sofa and see if you made the right choice!
If you aren't quite convinced about installing a full on reclining sofa that has a hidden mechanism designed to gently lower you into a state of bliss in front of the television, why not ease yourself in with a permanently sloped settee? We love this grey example from Beltá & Frajumar that offers firm and upright support for when you need it, an open corner unit for ease of placement and those elegant sloped arms for effortless chilling out during movie night. All bases are covered with this fabulous sofa, with no secret buttons or levers in sight, so if pared back simplicity and adaptability are high on your priority list, look no further!
When a reclining sofa looks this luxurious, comfortable and high end it almost seems a shame that only the end sections are able to actually recline. This will no doubt result in family arguments as to who is lucky enough to sit in the lap of luxury every evening, but we'd be willing to draw straws on the off chance that we were fortunate! The subtle mechanism allows for a seamless, fast and smooth transition from a fully upright position to a laid back lounge, but the only problem you might have is always falling asleep before a film ends because you're so comfortable.
Wow! Let's start by talking about that absolutely amazing colour! A vivid fuchsia pink, this is certainly not going to be the right sofa for everybody, but if you're not afraid of a little colour or are looking for something a bit different, then this could be what you are looking for! The design of the reclining sofa itself is also gorgeous, with a wave like feel in play thanks to each separate seat being able to fully recline, independent of its neighbours'. Perfect for a family that had a myriad of different needs, we can imagine this settee looking utterly amazing in any living room.
If you're still not sold on the idea of a sofa that undulates and moves while you are sat on it, perhaps this example of a relaxed settee will be more up your street. Almost a dual chaise longue, the natural position of this sofa allows for pure and unadulterated relaxation, without the need to yank a lever or press a button. No chance of you accidentally end up laying down when you needed to be upright here! We love the chic styling of this furniture and though not a traditional reclining sofa, still feel that it offers all the benefits of one, just without any family squabbles!
If you're looking to get low down and super relaxed, you may not have considered an ultra modern sofa. Here we see a super low profile piece of furniture that has been designed with one thing in mind; mimicking the functionality of a reclining sofa without needing the complicated or bulky mechanism. Able to maintain a sleek and chic profile, the low back of this settee allows for sitters to lay out and lounge, but without the need for a deep seat to hide a more complicated inner structure. We love the compromise this presents, whereby ultimate comfort does not have to come at the price of style.
If all cinemas looked this good, we would buy one ticket and never leave! A home cinema room may be an extravagance for some, but if that's how your priorities are focussed then go for it and definitely install come uber comfortable reclining sofa chairs! We love that, essentially, these sofas are just beds without duvets and can envisage spending many a very chilled out and popcorn-filled evening in a room such as this. For extra opulence and all out luxury, a couple of single armchairs, that also recline, would be perfect, especially for children that don't want a family cuddle!
What could make actual cinema chairs even better? If two could be joined together to create a reclining sofa for you and your loved one! We love the combination of traditional and modern styling at play here, especially with the super sleek leather chairs being mounted in an old fashioned row and there, right in the middle, a reclining sofa made for two. Super cute and romantic, this takes date night to a whole new level but be sure that your partner is keen to lean on back when the lights go down too or there could be spilled snacks to contend with!
What an incredible and eye catching reclining sofa this is! Completed in what can only described as the most buttery leather we have ever laid eyes on, this piece of furniture would be a luxury inclusion in any room. With each end piece being able to tilt fully back into a super comfortable and relaxing position, this could be an ideal gaming seating solution for any man cave, as well as being a fabulous settee in a family living room. Some natural fibre cushions, in a more muted tone would help to integrate this strong colour scheme into a neutral space and ensure that it didn't stick out for all the wrong reasons.
If a traditional reclining sofa really isn't for you, but you crave the benefits of a seating solution that allows you to fully lay out, sleep comfortably and generally lounge, you should definitely give some consideration to a large scale, low profile installation that has the option of matching footstools. Essentially working as extensions of the sofa itself, the footstools allow you to sink a little lower and lounge a little wider, so you get all the comfort of a traditional recliner but with none of the bulky mechanism or noticeable levers and buttons. Perfect for a minimalist space, such as this example.
Let's say you have very specific design tastes and needs and that you want a settee that acts like a reclining sofa, in that it allows you to fully stretch out, but you want it to look at home in a heritage home, you don't want any mechanism necessitating a larger seat and a bulky set of footstools doesn't appeal either. You may think you are being too picky, but you're not! We adore this green leather Chesterfield sofa that offers bags of leg room as well as a low profile, a super sleek finish and a traditional style that would look perfectly at home in even the oldest of properties. Function meets fashion in the best way possible.
