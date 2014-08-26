The story of a corral renovation

This story begins many years ago when a stone hut in the Aragon Pyrenees served as a corral for the shepherds of the area. It gradually fell into disuse and, over time, became ruins. Its location, however, remained unbeatable: less than 15 meters from a Romanesque XII century church in the town of Majones, Huesca.

The current owners decided to acquire this relic to convert it into a home for the holidays.