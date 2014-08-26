The story of a corral renovation

This story begins many years ago when a stone hut in the Aragon Pyrenees served as a corral for the shepherds of the area. It gradually fell into disuse and, over time, became ruins. Its location, however, remained unbeatable: less than 15 meters from a Romanesque XII century church in the town of Majones, Huesca.
The current owners decided to acquire this relic to convert it into a home for the holidays.
Between the rolling green hills, we begin to sense the project: a mansonry wall hides a ridged roof. Yes, it begins to look like a home, inviting us to approach.
Now, only few meters separate us from the entrance, but what about the house? A second façade is situated behind the wall.
Taking advantage of the breadth of the stone hut, the house was constructed in the original space. The only things needed were a cover, which rests like a hat on the ancient walls, and two façades set behind the original stone. This layout forms two courtyards, housing the light in a front and back patio.
In contrast to the rustic look of the exterior, the interior design seeks current, comfortable and fluid spaces. White: the protagonist, achieving spaciousness and light. Wood, in contrast, gives us warmth: a welcoming, country feel.
Interior partitions are scarce, providing maximum space flexibility. In addition, as shown in the picture, they are built halfway up so as not to lose the concept of openness.
The floor plan is divided into two longitudinal strips. The first holds the bedroom, the shower room and a multi-purpose space. The second is the day area, with a lounge, dining room and kitchen, all in one open space. Illuminated by the two front walls, both patios allow cross ventilation.
Finally, a flashback to the site before renovation. This is a project that not only respects the pre-existing structures, but makes the most of them.