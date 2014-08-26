Your browser is out-of-date.

The story of a corral renovation

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Casa JIR, Majones (Huesca), DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

This story begins many years ago when a stone hut in the Aragon Pyrenees served as a corral for the shepherds of the area. It gradually fell into disuse and, over time, became ruins. Its location, however, remained unbeatable: less than 15 meters from a Romanesque XII century church  in the town of Majones, Huesca. 

The current owners decided to acquire this relic to convert it into a home for the holidays.

Nestled into the hillside

Casa JIR, Majones (Huesca), DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Modern houses
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

Between the rolling green hills, we begin to sense the project: a mansonry wall hides a ridged roof. Yes, it begins to look like a home, inviting us to approach. 

Retreating interior

Casa JIR, Majones (Huesca), DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Modern houses
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

Now, only few meters separate us from the entrance, but what about the house? A second façade is situated behind the wall. 
Taking advantage of the breadth of the stone hut, the house was constructed in the original space. The only things needed were a cover, which rests like a hat on the ancient walls, and two façades set behind the original stone. This layout forms two courtyards,  housing the light in a front and back patio. 

A modern touch

Casa JIR, Majones (Huesca), DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Modern living room
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

In contrast to the rustic look of the exterior, the interior design seeks current, comfortable and fluid spaces. White: the protagonist, achieving spaciousness and light. Wood, in contrast, gives us warmth: a welcoming, country feel.

Open spaces

Casa JIR, Majones (Huesca), DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Modern style bedroom
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

Interior partitions are scarce, providing maximum space flexibility.  In addition, as shown in the picture, they are built halfway up so as not to lose the concept of openness.

A well-planned layout

Casa JIR, Majones (Huesca), DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Modern kitchen
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

The floor plan is divided into two longitudinal strips. The first holds the bedroom, the shower room and a multi-purpose space. The second is the day area, with a lounge, dining room and kitchen, all in one open space. Illuminated by the two front walls, both patios allow cross ventilation. 

Respect for the past

Casa JIR, Majones (Huesca), DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Modern houses
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

Finally, a flashback to the site before renovation. This is a project that not only respects the pre-existing structures, but makes the most of them.

