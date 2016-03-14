​Essentials for your guest bathroom

Having guests over, whether it’s best friends you’re extremely close with or in-laws you’re not so fond of, places a big responsibility on you. As the host, it is your job to ensure that your guests, however long their visit may be, is as comfortable and charming as possible. Snacks (or meals) for the hunger pains. Something to quench their thirsts. And, of course, ensuring their bathroom trips go down without any problems.

And that is precisely our topic for today – your bathroom. What is the point of wowing your guests with your brand new kitchen island or your fantastic porch furniture, and then having them recoil in horror at your germ-infested bathroom tiles? Or showing them which door leads to the guest bathroom, only to have them pop back out a few seconds later, with nervous giggles, asking for more toilet paper?

But fear not, for in order to avoid these potentially uncomfortable (and embarrassing) situations, we have drawn up a list of bathroom accessories that should always be present in a bathroom.

Let’s take it from the top…