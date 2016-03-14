​Essentials for your guest bathroom

Having guests over, whether it’s best friends you’re extremely close with or in-laws you’re not so fond of, places a big responsibility on you. As the host, it is your job to ensure that your guests, however long their visit may be, is as comfortable and charming as possible. Snacks (or meals) for the hunger pains. Something to quench their thirsts. And, of course, ensuring their bathroom trips go down without any problems.
And that is precisely our topic for today – your bathroom. What is the point of wowing your guests with your brand new kitchen island or your fantastic porch furniture, and then having them recoil in horror at your germ-infested bathroom tiles? Or showing them which door leads to the guest bathroom, only to have them pop back out a few seconds later, with nervous giggles, asking for more toilet paper?
But fear not, for in order to avoid these potentially uncomfortable (and embarrassing) situations, we have drawn up a list of bathroom accessories that should always be present in a bathroom.
Let’s take it from the top…
First things first, air freshener – a crucial element that must always be present in every bathroom. Not only does it cover unpleasant smells, but it also ensures freshness in any space.
There are numerous natural air fresheners that won’t restrict your guest’s ability to breathe comfortably. Although some air fresheners have been known to include chemicals that can aggravate symptoms relating to allergies and asthma, a lot are VOC (volatile organic compounds) exempt, such as passive, multi-phasing air scents that reduce these effects.
From sprays and candles to oils and plug-ins, one really has no excuse for a foul-smelling space. After all, the only thing your guests should leave behind is the sweet memories of their company.
Whereas a fresh-smelling bathroom leaves a positive impression in terms of scent, a neatly organised one will ensure a visually pleasing visit. After all, clutter is never welcome anywhere, least of all in a space where your guest might be present.
For those private hygienic items (such as medicines or dirty laundry), suppress your need to display them loudly and proudly. Items such as closets and laundry baskets are ingenious inventions that are welcome in any space. After all, we wouldn't want to share our choice of contraceptives with our mother in law, or have our cousin (whom we haven’t seen in years) discover precisely what medication we are using.
From the bath to the bed, we have great ideas when it comes to: Brilliant Bedroom Storage.
Not all elements were meant to be flushed down the toilet, and that is why we add a rubbish bin to the bathroom. A female friend might need one to dispose of certain sanity products; your overnight guest will definitely require one for his empty toothpaste tube; and there are multiple other examples of why a rubbish bin is a requirement in the bathroom – preferably one with a closed lid.
But there is no need to draw attention to it. Available in many forms, colours and materials, your chosen rubbish bin can blend in perfectly into your bathroom space. Think of it as part of your décor that also has a very practical job to fulfil.
Washing one’s hands after taking care of bathroom business is not common courtesy – it is a vital responsibility to those ones we don’t wish to share our germs with (which, hopefully, is everyone). And therefore, it is our duty to our guests to ensure they have the adequate tools to achieve sanitary hands.
For this we require towels and hand soap. Hand soaps (soap bars or liquid form) are available in a wide range of scents, such as peppermint, lavender, berry, and more. Usually these soaps are tinted with a colour associated with the scent, allowing it to blend in beautifully with your bathroom’s tones.
Likewise, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to towel colours, patterns, sizes and styles. Therefore, be sure that your bathroom hand-towels not only offer up decent drying options for your guests, but also reflect your stunning taste in design.
This factor won’t affect everybody, yet it is definitely something that needs to be taken note of. Most of us don’t get to design our dream homes from scratch – which means we don’t usually get a say in where all the rooms are located. Therefore, if you move into a house that has the guest bathroom right next to the dining room, it might present some challenges (especially if those walls are paper thin).
In situations such as these (where you are hosting a delightful dinner party and one guest leaves the table to use the bathroom), it is your responsibility to ensure that no unwanted sounds get transferred to your dining room area. Always have some form of light background noise, such as the radio or a stunning playlist fit for your glamorous dinner party.
That way, the only thing your guests will be talking about afterwards is your exquisite knack for scrumptious appetizers.
It has happened to most of us: desperately needing a bathroom in a public location (such as a mall or an airport), only to discover one that relieves our growing anxiety and pain – but only momentarily. Because, alas, no toilet paper!
Don’t make your guests go through that same gruelling experience. Toilet paper is just something that should always be in a house, in a bathroom, and on a shopping list. Ensure that it is on the toilet paper holder, and that sufficient stock is also nearby for your guest, like in the cabinet under the sink or on a stand next to the toilet.
Did you know: In many Western European countries, bidets are seen as more effective and preferable to toilet paper?
So far we covered all the basic essentials that will help your guest enjoy a peaceful and stress-free response when Mother Nature calls at your house. However, there is another element that you may not think of to include in your bathroom – the plunger.
Stuck in a situation where, at your friend’s house, the toilet is not flushing as it is supposed to due to various reasons? A plunger can mean the difference between sorting out the problem on your own quickly and effectively, and having to go ask your host for help. Certainly an embarrassing and unnecessary situation that both of you would prefer to avoid.
Extend the same courtesy towards your guest and include a plunger in your bathroom.