Before and After: Seductive Transformation of a 52sqm Flat

The project we're going to look at today has undergone a huge transformation. Interior designers from Better Home have completely refurbished this flat, bringing it back to life and transforming the interiors from drab and dated to something special.
To transform this flat the interior designers needed to bring out all their best tricks but, as you can see from the images below, they weren't fazed by the challenge and managed to employ a creative approach that has brought out the best in the interiors.
Let's begin taking a look at the transformation…
The first room we're going to look at is the old living room. It's not exactly an inspiring space with discoloured walls and ceiling, warn out floorboards in desperate need of a sand and re-varnish and the single light bulb doing a poor job of lighting the room.
Despite the overall drabness of the space, we can see there is room to work with and potential for something.
Wow, that's some turnaround! We didn't have high expectations but we're pleasantly surprised at what we see now.
All the key issues we observed in the previous image have been corrected. Firstly, the white walls and and ceiling make the room appear much bigger, allowing for a greater sense of space for those spending time here. The old timber floorboards have been ripped up and replaced with light timber, which gives the room an elegant and classic feel.
Lastly, the lighting issues have been resolved with improved internal lights while natural light streams into the room through the enlarged windows.
Not exactly the heart of the home, the kitchen was in a real sorry state. Somehow, this kitchen managed to include all of the worst in past kitchen trends with no element or finish showing any sign of cohesion.
It is difficult to focus upon anything within the space considering how jam packed with junk it is. The space as a whole looks desperately underutilised and we can't wait to see how Better Home have changed it all!
Now this is a kitchen that will inspire one to cook! We can see straight away that the new open-plan layout is a vision of white. All the surfaces are painted in a coat of white paint, while the cabinets share a shade of white too.
The new cabinets are sleek and well-integrated into the small but perfectly coordinated layout. A subtle and natural contrast is created between white surfaces and the timber working surfaces. Overall, the kitchen finally lives up to modern standards.
Nobody wants to make a bad first impression but we're afraid this entrance hallway was doing exactly that! Unfortunately, the word
dated springs to mind as we look around this awkward transitional space.
Perhaps the wallpaper was fashionable at the time it was hung but it really has no place in a modern flat. While the sideboard is worth retaining, it is unsuited to this space due to its bulky size.
Phew… that wallpaper is gone! We much prefer the look of the hallway following the changes made by the designers.
Just like we saw in the rest of the flat, white has been used to great effect, with the space appearing cleaner and larger in appearance. That bulky sideboard has been replaced by something modern.
This cold looking room doesn't look like it but it was the master bedroom. Few would find sleeping here appealing with its dark and dingy appearance. The room looks more like a storage room, with many random items placed inside.
Lacking any personality or charm, this room was seriously in need of some attention!
The master bedroom has been fully utilised and now boasts a tasteful décor. Cream and off white tones create a greater sense of space and maximise the light in the room. There is a genuine feminine touch achieved within the room thanks to the bold use of pink and choice of accessories.
You may be wondering what room this is exactly. Well, it was a mystery to us too for a while but it turns out that this is the flat's enclosed balcony. Most flat owners would do anything for their own private balcony, however, this one isn't to pine over.
At this point in time the balcony is nothing more than a storage space for any of the unused possessions of the owner.
Today the balcony is almost unrecognisable now it has been cleared of all the junk and filled with laid back furniture. A practical and considered layout means that this room is neither too cramped nor sparse, creating the perfect spot to enjoy the sunny day on offer. The line of flowery plants along the edge bring much needed beauty and nature to the environment.
All in all, it's great to see a run down and under-loved flat become completely transformed in the best possible way!
To tour an old post office that was converted into flats, check out: A First Class Apartment Conversion.