Ensuring a mouse-free house

Discovering that you are sharing your home with a mouse is not wonderful. A bunch of worrying thoughts begin to creep in: where is the nest? Are there more of them? Is the food in my pantry safe? What if they begin to nibble at my toes while I sleep?
Although that last scenario is quite unlikely, you have the right to want that mouse (and its extended family) out of your home. We adults know that having a mouse in the house is not akin to a cheerful episode of Tom and Jerry. Mice can wreak quite a lot of havoc in a home. Aside from chewing valuables (including your electric cables), they also carry and spread diseases because of their unsanitary nature.
With that being said, we have drawn up a list of the most effective (and humane) ways to rid your house of mice. From setting up traps to choosing the best bait, our tips are sure to give you the advice, motivation and courage to start ridding your stylish home of this foul problem before it gets out of hand.
A mouse, although small, is quite agile. It can effortlessly climb up vertical surfaces, move very fast, and also jump up to 20 cm. Not bad for such a tiny little creature.
Start looking for signs of mouse droppings. If you discover them in high places, look low to search for their pathways. Mice usually use a pathway that is familiar to them, so once you identify that, you have already taken your first step to a mice-free house.
After buying lots of traps, set them up wherever you see mouse droppings. Remember that the more you set, the more your chances increase of catching them.
Although mice are considered pests, they are still mammals, and a lot of people even keep them as pets. Although we don’t approve of sharing your home with an unwanted mouse, it would still be better to look for the most humane way to get rid of one. There are various types of traps to set for mice. The traditional catch-and-release ones are a bit trickier to set up, but they allow you to release the mice afterwards, alive and well. Glue traps are also an option, and easier to set up.
Peanut butter is the best option for mouse bait, but we would recommend buying an extra jar for yourself or your family (and marking which is which), just to avoid the risk of spreading contaminated peanut butter on your toast.
Aside from peanut butter, the most popular and effective bait options for a mouse are usually sweet things such as chocolate, small seeds and grains, and cheese. So, now that you have your trap and your bait, you need to decide where to place them. As they say: “Location, location, location!”
Those tiny spaces under cabinets are a hotspot for mice. Chances are that if you were to pull out your bottom drawers, you would certainly discover some droppings. Set your traps down on the floor, replace your drawers, and check them every morning.
While your traps are set, mouse-proof the rest of your house, such as your pantry. Place all your food stuff in containers that the mice won’t be able to access. This cutting off of their (which was once your) food source will also help in them considering relocating elsewhere.
It’s quite safe and warm inside walls, which makes it a very nice living spot for mice. Search for openings where plumbing or other elements penetrate your walls and place the traps directly below them. This is most definitely where they’ll be coming in at night to feed.
Try to think like a mouse and then imagine where you would live inside your home. Since the layouts of houses differ considerably, this answer may be different for different homes/people.
To aid you in your mouse-free quest, clear out any unnecessary things from your home. An uncluttered space will help you spot them much easier.
Where in your house would those mice get their food from? Your kitchen cabinets? Your pets’ food bowls? They could also snatch up the crumbs from your kitchen floor or dirty stovetop. Once you have identified these feeding areas, place some traps there as well.
The bottom line is that your house should stop providing food for these little critters. In addition, it should be kept clean at all times, and all food must be put away immediately. Wash all dishes as soon as you’re done eating and sweep all areas where eating / food preparation took place.
As soon as it starts getting cold, the mice will look for a warm, dry place to nest. Even if you are depriving them of food, they will still seek the warmth and shelter of your home. Therefore, to keep them out for good, make sure you identify their pathways that they use to gain access to your house, and set up more traps there.
Mice know that they are at the bottom of the food chain, which is why they’re born scared. For this reason, they are pretty terrified to be out in open spaces and prefer to travel close to walls where they won’t be seen as easily.
This means that your traps also need to be placed next to walls and other vertical surfaces, such as cabinets and closets.
Nobody will blame you for chasing mice out of your house. Depriving them of food and shelter will force them to go live somewhere else. This is definitely a more humane way to get rid of them than using rat poison. Most rat poisons are ingested and cause severe dehydration or blood clotting, which is cruel and very painful.
In your approach to a mouse-free house, add some compassionateness to your traps.
We understand that some people may be a bit skittish when it comes to mice. It can be quite unsettling seeing something so small and fluffy move so rapidly, especially when they start ascending a wall.
Having said that, sharing your home with them is out of the question. Mice leave a trail of waste behind them wherever they go (across your floor, in-between your pot plants, on your kitchen countertops where food gets prepared), which can cause diseases for you, your family and your pets. So, if you definitely don’t want to deal with mice on your own, then rather call a pest exterminator for help.
Hopefully your beautiful home doesn't have to deal with an unwanted mouse. However, should you find yourself a surprised landlord to these creatures, simply refer to our tips above for effective ways to rid you of your problem.