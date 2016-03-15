Ensuring a mouse-free house

Discovering that you are sharing your home with a mouse is not wonderful. A bunch of worrying thoughts begin to creep in: where is the nest? Are there more of them? Is the food in my pantry safe? What if they begin to nibble at my toes while I sleep?

Although that last scenario is quite unlikely, you have the right to want that mouse (and its extended family) out of your home. We adults know that having a mouse in the house is not akin to a cheerful episode of Tom and Jerry. Mice can wreak quite a lot of havoc in a home. Aside from chewing valuables (including your electric cables), they also carry and spread diseases because of their unsanitary nature.

With that being said, we have drawn up a list of the most effective (and humane) ways to rid your house of mice. From setting up traps to choosing the best bait, our tips are sure to give you the advice, motivation and courage to start ridding your stylish home of this foul problem before it gets out of hand.