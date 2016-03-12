Sowing seeds to grow your perfect lawn

We all want the perfect lawn but getting and maintaining one is a different story! So often we all let brown, dry patches form or simply sow seeds on uneven surfaces that won't produce the soft outdoor carpet-look that we long for. Well, no more!
We have compiled our top tips for creating and maintaining the perfect lawn so prepare to roll up your sleeves and put in some hard work now because come summer, you'll be thanking us while you are sunbathing on your gorgeous grass!
While some people might think that you can nurse an old or imperfect lawn back to health, we think it is a losing battle and that for the really perfect lawn you need to start from scratch. Don't think of this as wasteful though, as many people will be happy to take your turf away, so try to advertise it on a freebies website.
This lawn, from Neuegaerten, looks amazing because it was sown and nurtured from scratch so if you have some grass already in place, cut it up and try to remove it in roll-able strips and get rid of it. There's no point wasting your time on it.
With the old turf removed you will be left with some soil that could use some tender loving care and nourishment, so get to it! You don't need to lay down and hug the dirt; simply mix in some hearty fertiliser and let the nutrients sink in.
Think of this as the preparation stage. If you want to create something amazing, you have to put in some groundwork first so, much like when you paint and use a primer first, this is your primer stage for the garden. This will ensure a luscious, soft and perfect lawn.
Now it's time to get physical! Before you lay your new turf or sow your grass seed you need to make sure that the surface is level, otherwise you will end up with an undulating lawn instead of a wonderfully straight one that resembles a cricket pitch. It will also be a nightmare to mow.
You can use a roller (that's an old school way to do it) or you can hire some machinery to compress the ground for you. If you feel a little unsure about this stage, by all means call in the services of a professional gardener as they will make light work of this time consuming and labour intensive stage.
If you are not planning to replace your old lawn exactly as it was and are looking to try a new shape, it's a good idea to mark out your proposed new perfect lawn with some edging bricks or paving slabs. By doing this you can ensure that you can get all the way round without standing on your new grass and you can check you really do like the style.
Your garden is an expression of who you are and what your tastes are so go as funky as you want with the shape but make sure you love it before you fully commit.
Whether you are laying new turf or sowing seeds, now is the fun part! This is when the fruits of your labour really start to take hold and come to something. If you are using turf be sure to ask for professional guidance as to the best way to lay it and how much water to give it and if you are sowing grass seed, read the box carefully to avoid errors.
Work logically to make sure that you cover the whole area you want to and be sure to tell friends, family, neighbours and even postmen that you need them to steer clear of walking on your soon-to-be-perfect lawn!
With your perfect lawn in place you need to fully commit to a programme of after-care and maintenance. This will include watering it, feeding it with lawn food, regularly mowing it and preventing pets from urinating on it. It only takes one accident to cause a scorched, yellow patch and that's not something you want to risk after all your hard work.
Try to remember that a lawn is to be enjoyed though, otherwise you could risk becoming too precious about it and forget to actually use it.
For more gorgeous garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Garden Pond Ideas. If you've mastered grass care, perhaps something even more ambitious is up your street?