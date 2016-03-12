Sowing seeds to grow your perfect lawn

We all want the perfect lawn but getting and maintaining one is a different story! So often we all let brown, dry patches form or simply sow seeds on uneven surfaces that won't produce the soft outdoor carpet-look that we long for. Well, no more!

We have compiled our top tips for creating and maintaining the perfect lawn so prepare to roll up your sleeves and put in some hard work now because come summer, you'll be thanking us while you are sunbathing on your gorgeous grass!