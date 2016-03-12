Create a blooming beautiful interior garden

It's not only those with huge amounts of outdoor space that can get the benefit of a fabulous garden paradise you know. You can do the same, inside your home! You might think we have gone a little mad but instead of merely treating yourself to some flowers now and then, why not set up a space in your house where you can simply let nature take its course?
We've come up with some great ideas for those of you that want to welcome a little more greenery into your homes, so kick off your shoes and come get wild with us…
Before you think about where you want to install your interior garden, try to hone in on some of the blooms you are keen to use. By doing this you can get a much better idea of how much space you will need and what kind of shape it will need to be.
A firm favourite of ours, this indoor garden from HC Interiors has made great use of that hard to take advantage of under stairs area and we think you'll agree that it is visually stunning. The spiky blooms make a real impression and we are keen to try this ourselves!
You might not want to go too crazy with your interior garden plans and that's fine. We think you can easily balance out your love of nature and all things green with some other materials, thereby showcasing both elements but not letting either one take centre stage.
We know plants need a lot of maintenance and that won't be for everybody so, if you plan to try your hand at a more subtle injection of nature, why not add some extra wood to your home to make up the shortfall? Or even contrast your leafy friends with ultra contemporary finishes!
It might sound silly to some of you but there are people out there that don't like the lack of uniformity that plants naturally offer. You can't guarantee what colour blooms you will get or what size a shrub will grow to but that is all part and parcel of the joy so we want to encourage you to be open to colour.
We love how surprising nature can be but if you are trying to meticulously plan an interior garden, we suggest you choose blooms that won't actually flower but, instead, stick to leafy varieties only. That way you won't have to replace something you don't like the colour of.
There are so many different varieties of plants that you will never be able to know them all but if you are open to the idea of mixing up your styles and textures a little bit, we think you will be well placed to create a really engaging and different interior garden.
How about putting some tropical blooms together with something typically English? As long as you understand how to care for both varieties and can offer them the right amounts of heat and light, we don't see why you can't orchestrate some fun partnerships.
What are your reasons for installing an interior garden in your home? Do you like the look of plants? Think they will add something special to your décor? Or are you after the added health benefits that they offer? Whatever your reasons, we don't think you should be shy about getting as many leafy friends into your property as possible.
We like to see imaginative installations so entire green walls, where plants have been layered on shelves to create a living wall effect is lovely. Why not try something similar yourself?
When it comes to creating a funky interior garden the last thing you want to do is simply buy 20 of the same thing. Really mix things up and see what effects you can create!
Why not take a look around a local garden centre to see what types of blooms appeal to you? That way you can ask for some advice and find out what will flourish in an indoor environment. We love anything that drapes so interior climbers and hanging baskets are definitely for us.
For more indoor garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Plants For Living Room Spaces. Perhaps you could start with just one room and then 'branch' out!