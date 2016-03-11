A Home with Space to Breathe

Making the decision to build your own home isn't an easy one. From the start of the whole process there are already so many things to consider and it can all seem a little overwhelming. Anyone who has built their own home will tell you that support and guidance is essential to a successful build. That's why finding the best experts should always be a number one priority.
Knowing this important piece of information, the owners of this home hired Von Mann Architects to build their dream home. Von Mann Architects are an award-winning design firm with an extensive residential portfolio making them an obvious choice.
Let's begin discovering this beautiful new build in all its perfection.
The newly built home stands as a magnificent addition to this neighbourhood. Aligned adjacent to a natural gorge containing a creek, the home was designed to be sensitive to the surrounding nature.
The blue tones are offset by the transparent glass windows, which lends an exclusive appearance to the exterior. With a large garden to the front, the design is attractive yet practical and displays an intriguing mix of contemporary design elements.
The top level of the home is opened up with bi-folding doors that lead out on to the rooftop terrace, which is a great spot for entertaining and socialising with guests. The contrast between the navy exterior and black detailing makes this space stand out in its natural surrounds. We love how planter boxes line the boundary of the terrace to provide a natural border.
All in all, the rooftop terrace is perfectly coordinated and modern—a good indication of what we can expect to find inside.
Internally, the home's plan was designed to ensure a light and airy layout where a natural sense of flow was promoted. Large internal walls have been avoided on the ground floor in favour of one large space that has multiple uses.
Standing as the most important part of the ground floor is the dining area. A dining table like this is sure to be on many people's wishlist! The lounge at the rear of the image is the perfect place to hang out with friends or a partner and unwind after a busy day.
A vision of white for the most part, the black powder coated steel frame of the glass wall provides a striking contrast within the hallway. The staircase is something special here. Timber and glass works together to stunning effect, resulting in an elegant and modern looking hallway and landing.
Notice how the glass balustrades ensure the area looks and feels open by allowing all of the natural light from the windows to filter into every part of the space.
The bathroom is of undeniable modern style. The traditional bathroom sink takes on a new form within this space with the chosen sink offering a unique and contemporary look.
The grey flooring, which provides a backdrop to the white toilet wares, helps create a more serious and sophisticated mood, as well as drawing attention to the sandy yellow feature wall.
The master bedroom makes for a fitting conclusion to our tour. A new material, concrete, is introduced into the mix and can be seen as the polished surface of both the walls and ceiling. Though not liked by everyone, we are big fans of the way the concrete has been utilised in this bedroom.
As a bonus, by using sustainable construction with a heat pump, geothermal probe, underfloor heating and controlled home ventilation, the building received a high certificate for home sustainability by the local government.
