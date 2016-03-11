A Home with Space to Breathe

Making the decision to build your own home isn't an easy one. From the start of the whole process there are already so many things to consider and it can all seem a little overwhelming. Anyone who has built their own home will tell you that support and guidance is essential to a successful build. That's why finding the best experts should always be a number one priority.

Knowing this important piece of information, the owners of this home hired Von Mann Architects to build their dream home. Von Mann Architects are an award-winning design firm with an extensive residential portfolio making them an obvious choice.

Let's begin discovering this beautiful new build in all its perfection.