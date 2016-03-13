A simple guide to creating a Moorish garden

When it comes to looking to exotic shores for some garden inspiration, the East calls us without any hesitation. We just can't get enough of the rich jewel colours, mysterious terraces and glorious oversized planters. With all that in mind, we thought you might be just as enamoured with the vibe as we are.

Today we have brought you some pointers for creating an intriguing and beguiling Moorish garden,so get ready to take notes and get to your nearest souk for some bargains. Don't worry, your garden centre will do nicely too!