A simple guide to creating a Moorish garden

Private family garden, Viridian Landscape Studio Viridian Landscape Studio Country style garden
When it comes to looking to exotic shores for some garden inspiration, the East calls us without any hesitation. We just can't get enough of the rich jewel colours, mysterious terraces and glorious oversized planters. With all that in mind, we thought you might be just as enamoured with the vibe as we are.

Today we have brought you some pointers for creating an intriguing and beguiling Moorish garden,so get ready to take notes and get to your nearest souk for some bargains. Don't worry, your garden centre will do nicely too!

Include a shrouded terrace

No Moorish garden would be even remotely complete without a gorgeous covered terrace and we think this one, from A-Partment Design Studio, ticks all the right boxes. It's so glamorous and full of Eastern promise that we are naturally drawn to it.

The use of low-level furniture, muslin curtains and subdued lighting really helps to bring this terrace together and, with a few of our other suggestions in place too, this would be a marvellously Moorish feature that you and your guests would love!

Add stunning lighting

These Moroccan lamps are really upping the Moorish garden vibe and we just cannot get enough of them! The shapes remind us of tactile terracotta cooking pots, while the punched out designs make for a starlight effect in any weather.

The soft, rich, golden light that emanates from these lovely installations really supports the Eastern feel that we are trying to achieve and can't you just picture a few of these lamps looking amazing under a shrouded terrace, in the evening?

Embrace candles and incense

While electric lamps certainly offer a source of reliable lighting, for the real Moorish garden feel to be captured you need to embrace candles too. We're not talking about your standard tea-lights though. Candles in painted glass holders with gold accents will really capture the essence of the East and add exotic flavour to your space.

To up the Eastern feel even more, why not invest in some heady incense that you can burn alongside your candles? We like strong scents, such as sandlewood and patchouli, but whatever takes your fancy will work well too!

Gather round a fire pit

For a truly Moorish garden there will need to be at least a little fire involved! Don't worry, we don't expect you to start lighting rogue bonfires on your lawn but building a fire pit in your outdoor space would be a great idea that will not only look great but keep you warm too.

Vegetarians and carnivores alike will love to gather round a blazing fire pit to cook delicious treats on kebab sticks and this will all add to the Eastern feel of your garden design. Don't forget to include some nice shawls and throws for your guests though!

Take luxury materials outside

While we are talking about ethnic textiles, we don't think your Moorish garden will be quite perfect until you have embraced a little luxury. Bright colours and expensive materials are a natural choice for Eastern themed areas so this fabulous gold velvet cushion would be an ideal addition to your covered terrace or fire pit social area. 

Moorish style is a heady combination of rich sensory delights so a stroke-able cushion in a suitably bright and spicy tone would not look out of place at all. Why should your interior get all the luxury treats?

Include large planters

Our last tip is one that we think anyone can put into practice regardless of budget, as large terracotta planters are a lot more reasonably priced than you might think. You can even keep an eye out for them at car boot sales or online.

Left empty, these big pieces make a real statement in your Moorish garden and, while they might be big enough to hide in, Ali Baba style, we don't recommend it! 

For more garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: How To Brighten Up Your Outdoor Space. There's more to gardens than flowers! 

Does Eastern influence appeal to you? Would any of these ideas translate well to your garden? Let us know in the comments!

