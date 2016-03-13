Renovating your wooden stairs isn't so tough

Home renovations can be a time-consuming and costly endeavour and knowing when to restore something to its former glory or replace with a new version is essential. Small items can become rather negligible but when architectural elements are called into question, it's time to get serious!

Today we look at when you should think about renovating your wooden stairs. A necessary part of your home, they have a structural function as well as a practical and aesthetic quality so make sure you know when to repair and when to replace!