Renovating your wooden stairs isn't so tough

Home renovations can be a time-consuming and costly endeavour and knowing when to restore something to its former glory or replace with a new version is essential. Small items can become rather negligible but when architectural elements are called into question, it's time to get serious!
Today we look at when you should think about renovating your wooden stairs. A necessary part of your home, they have a structural function as well as a practical and aesthetic quality so make sure you know when to repair and when to replace!
With something as large as your staircase it should be fairly clear when serious action needs to be taken but that might not always be the case. If you have rot or woodworm damage, that can go unnoticed for a while, so always have an expert come in to take a look if you are unsure.
To renovate wooden stairs you don't need to be an expert carpenter as many tasks will be simple but for anything that requires total removal and replacement we recommend that you call in the experts. Let's take a look at some easy fixes that you can tackle though.
If the paint on your bannister rails is starting to flake or look a little tired this is definitely a job that you can tackle without worrying. As long as you can hold a paintbrush we know you will do a super job of freshening up the finish.
Finding the time to renovate wooden stairs might seem like a challenge but simply rubbing back and reapplying paint to your steps shouldn't be more than a weekend project. You could even take the opportunity to liven up your colour scheme a bit. Pink stairs, anyone?
Do you ever walk up your stairs and get sidetracked because you are looking at the dents you can see? It's a natural part of life that your stairs will get a bit of a hard time but that doesn't mean that you can't fix issues as and when you see them.
To prevent the need to renovate wooden stairs completely, keep on top of small imperfections, like dents and you'll find that your maintenance timetable is a lot easier to deal with. For small dents we think wood filler and a suitable finish is your best option and these items are both readily available from high street DIY stores.
Not everybody digs on the rustic look and if you are one of those people we totally understand your need to get rid of deep scratches that look unsightly. If the rest of your stairs are perfect, naturally, one scratch will be one too many.
Investing in a small handheld sander that can easily get into corners will be a great idea as you can target your restoration work far more accurately and it will prevent you from accidentally causing damage to any stairs that don't need to be fixed.
We all know the horror of stairs that creak and squeak when you walk on them and in an echoey hallway that can be super creepy and off putting so, when you start to hear noises, take a look at what is going on. It could be a sign that a step has become a little weaker.
You might need to replace part of your steps or even apply a little oil to any metal structural elements, but it's best to tackle this is as soon as possible or you might find yourself needing to renovate wooden stairs en masse and that's not a simple task.
If you have taken on a house that needs total restoration you will more than likely have to look at or renovate wooden stairs. This is not a task to be taken lightly if the stairs in question look to be even a little unsafe. Don't risk putting your full weight on them at height and have an expert come in to check on them. Being cautious at this stage might save you an injury at a later date so please do heed our warning!
