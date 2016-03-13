The Home Where Two Worlds Collide

AR Design Studio have created something more than a little bit special with this impressive five-bedroom property that enjoys the benefits of being surrounded by beautiful trees and a lake. The ultra contemporary design is in direct contrast to the idyllic rural surroundings, yet the two have come together to create the ultimate dream home.
The design team says,
The site is accessed via a private forest lane. Its overtly linear approach extends into the plot and creates the conceptual main axis. A second axis, perpendicular to the former, intersects and leads towards a hot tub and the lake. These axes are defined by timber paths and large stone walls that begin in the garden and run through the house and out the other side. The walls continue through the plot, to link a further a separate office and gym space at the bottom of the garden. These dividing walls create four separate garden experiences, the first of which being the entrance space. The second is a calm pebbled Japanese herb garden to the rear of the house linking the separate office. The third is a private enclosed wooded space dedicated to the kitchen and master bedroom above. The fourth is a large open expanse of tropical plants and lawn reaching down to the lake, reflecting the open plan living space that looks over it. A white box, sat on top of the axial walls, gives the upper sleeping floor a lightweight image and appears to be floating above the stone axes. It contains the five bedrooms, all with large glazed areas. This provides beautiful tree top views of the lake and surrounding woodland, creating a sense of being nestled amongst the tree canopy whilst lying in bed.
We don't need to read any more about this house, we just need to SEE it! Why don't you come with us as we look at one of the most incredible builds we have ever encountered?
Looking at this superb building, complete with landscaped garden and sunny skies, we had to make sure we had chosen the right picture, as this barely looks like the UK! Builds of this standard and style are few and far between on our shores but this one will no doubt inspire many more.
The rugged granite 'axis' walls make for the ideal contrast with the sleek white render and gargantuan amount of delicate glazing but it's the scale of the build that really impresses. A huge home, it doesn't seem boastful or over the top thanks to wonderful design and a stripped back, natural colour palette. Wow!
Not many homes feature a moat these days but if any was going to we would have probably guessed that it would be this one. With the sleeping floor creating a handy overhang that doubles as a covered terrace, the smooth patio radiates out until it hits the super water feature that runs around the perimeter.
While a touch such as this one could run the risk of looking a little much, it seems perfectly at home here, in the shadow of the large, modernist house that simply won't let you stop looking at it. Keeping the base of the water feature black also allows for the understated colour scheme to be continued.
Just imagine if we had gone inside only to find that the interior had been totally ignored and just looked bog standard. It was never going to happen as the design team here are far too talented and proud of their reputation to let that slide but still, we might not have been anticipating exacting standards of this quality to be on show.
This open plan dining room with sunken lounge area really is something else and has such an easy, relaxed feel about it. Nothing seems to have been done for effect but rather, it all serves a larger purpose. This is a home, not just a show house,and the plethora of exterior mirroring white helps to highlight every nuance of genius.
Not every kitchen in the world can boast views of lush landscaped gardens but this is no ordinary home! With the sliding doors fully opened up, this large room feels endlessly huge but it's the little touches that are really grabbing our attention.
The under cabinet lighting is so ethereal that it is almost making it seem as though the cupboards are floating! Happy little clouds up in the stylish sky, these white units are helping to keep the colour scheme concurrent while never losing sight of the end goal, producing a home that is as usable as it is brag-worthy.
We've seen unfortunate projects before, that have clearly used all the budget on the social areas of a home and then simply finished the transitional areas as cheaply and inoffensively as possible and we have to say that it just doesn't work. It is always a real let down.
If you are going to commit to luxury finishes you have to use them throughout and this is one home that has sought to not only stick to high standards but raise the bar at every opportunity. A floating hardwood staircase with glass bannister is not something we would consider to be basic but we love the elegance and harmonious vibe that it gives this hallway. What we wouldn't give to have this design team come in and sort out our home!
When AR Design Studio said they had placed the sleeping quarters up on the first floor so that residents and guests could enjoy treetop views, they weren't kidding!
This phenomenal white room oozes glamour, sophistication and style, while the injection of nature, just out of reach, brings it all back down to earth so that we don't feel as though this is unattainable. It is inspirational. More glass, more granite and more luxury soft furnishings make this every bit as special as all the other rooms and we wouldn't trust ourselves to ever leave!
For more luxury home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Live A Little Luxury. If this house is a bit beyond your means, you can still enjoy a bit of well deserved luxury on a budget.