The Home Where Two Worlds Collide

AR Design Studio have created something more than a little bit special with this impressive five-bedroom property that enjoys the benefits of being surrounded by beautiful trees and a lake. The ultra contemporary design is in direct contrast to the idyllic rural surroundings, yet the two have come together to create the ultimate dream home.

The design team says, The site is accessed via a private forest lane. Its overtly linear approach extends into the plot and creates the conceptual main axis. A second axis, perpendicular to the former, intersects and leads towards a hot tub and the lake. These axes are defined by timber paths and large stone walls that begin in the garden and run through the house and out the other side. The walls continue through the plot, to link a further a separate office and gym space at the bottom of the garden. These dividing walls create four separate garden experiences, the first of which being the entrance space. The second is a calm pebbled Japanese herb garden to the rear of the house linking the separate office. The third is a private enclosed wooded space dedicated to the kitchen and master bedroom above. The fourth is a large open expanse of tropical plants and lawn reaching down to the lake, reflecting the open plan living space that looks over it. A white box, sat on top of the axial walls, gives the upper sleeping floor a lightweight image and appears to be floating above the stone axes. It contains the five bedrooms, all with large glazed areas. This provides beautiful tree top views of the lake and surrounding woodland, creating a sense of being nestled amongst the tree canopy whilst lying in bed.

We don't need to read any more about this house, we just need to SEE it! Why don't you come with us as we look at one of the most incredible builds we have ever encountered?