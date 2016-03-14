This Period Property Got an Exciting Extension

It's a brave team that takes on a project that looks to add some contemporary chic to a listed building but CCD Architects had no nerves at all. They have managed to perfectly amalgamate the need for extra space within a modern setting and a desire to keep the heritage beauty of a property intact. That's no easy task!
They describe the project by saying, ’This extension was one of the first on the island to marry a contemporary glass structure to a historic listed dwelling and shows how the two styles can exist in perfect harmony. The brief called for a light and airy extension that provided plenty of space and encouraged indoor/outdoor living that takes full advantage of the garden, despite the restriction of a relatively narrow site. The new building incorporates full-height glazing, sliding doors and a flat glass rooflight. At the garden end there is a timber loggia, accessed from the kitchen, as is the stone-paved terrace.’
We always love brave projects for what they offer and the possibilities that they represent so let's take a look at the harmonious meeting of old and new on the gorgeous island of Guernsey!
If this house was a movie star it would be Cary Grant! With those stunning large features, simple styling and elegant silhouette, this is a house that will never go out of style or look out of place. The perfect cream façade lifts the property against the dark stone walls and grey driveway and careful landscaping has really brought this frontage to life.
Houses that look so old world fabulous can be hard to extend or improve as you can run the risk of ruining their classic appeal but it's wonderful to see that this house hasn't lost any of its sparkle.
Taking a look at the rear of this amazing Guernsey listed property, you'd be forgiven for wondering how CCD Architects found the inspiration to add anything modern to the beautiful grey stonework walls but what they have built looks elegant and complementary, as surprising as that is.
By embracing the awkward angles that the site offered it's interesting to see such an unusually shaped addition as many teams would have simply sought to add a full-width room on the back. This would have ruined the aesthetics though, a landmine that has been deftly dodged by the team here, thanks to their creativity and vision.
It's hard for our eyes to take in all the details here but one thing we have noticed is just how perfectly all the different styles of architecture flow together to create one harmonious and beautiful home. It's not enough to simply have a listed property with a modern addition to the rear, a pagoda was needed too and it all works. It shouldn't, but there is no denying that this is a well proportioned, usable and appealing rear aspect!
We can imagine this pagoda looking even lovelier as the years go by, with some climbing plants adorning it and really bringing the garden a step closer to the interior, which was part of the original brief.
If you are going to commission a fabulously talented team to come and enlarge and improve your home for you there is little point in scrimping on the fine details. While some might think that a patio was an unnecessary addition due to the sliding doors opening out into the garden next to the dining table, we think it's fabulous and a sign that the owners have really gone for it with a hearty gusto to get their dream home.
With gorgeous paving in place, and the new extension shrouding the patio protectively, we think this is a super al fresco socialising area and can only imagine the barbecue potential. Yum!
With a brief in place to add a wealth of extra light, airy and usable space, we think CCD Architects have gone above and beyond the call of duty. The passion for this project shows in every snapshot and this kitchen, complete with perfectly placed rooflight, is the proof!
Large, elegant and easy to navigate, this space is everything that a new extension should be and the mix of luxury floor tiles with understated cabinets really keeps you guessing. Yes, this is a high-end project but there is a sense of modesty throughout, which is utterly charming and endearing.
Can you feel that? The sense of well-being, happiness and easy living that this new extension seems to exude? We can and think it's because each section has been designed with a specific need in mind. Nothing has been added for show or bragging rights, making this such a lovely project. You can't even feel jealous of the owners, you simply feel happy for them that they have achieved their dream.
While the site itself was tricky to begin with, we think this fantastic addition has really added something to the original house. It hasn't taken away any of the old world charm but, instead, has sought to give it a little extra something special that sets it apart. Fantastic!
