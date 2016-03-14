This Period Property Got an Exciting Extension

It's a brave team that takes on a project that looks to add some contemporary chic to a listed building but CCD Architects had no nerves at all. They have managed to perfectly amalgamate the need for extra space within a modern setting and a desire to keep the heritage beauty of a property intact. That's no easy task!

They describe the project by saying, ’This extension was one of the first on the island to marry a contemporary glass structure to a historic listed dwelling and shows how the two styles can exist in perfect harmony. The brief called for a light and airy extension that provided plenty of space and encouraged indoor/outdoor living that takes full advantage of the garden, despite the restriction of a relatively narrow site. The new building incorporates full-height glazing, sliding doors and a flat glass rooflight. At the garden end there is a timber loggia, accessed from the kitchen, as is the stone-paved terrace.’

We always love brave projects for what they offer and the possibilities that they represent so let's take a look at the harmonious meeting of old and new on the gorgeous island of Guernsey!