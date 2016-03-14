A brighter home in the blink of an eye

Short of extending and tearing the roof off your home, you might think that making it appear bigger and brighter will be a real challenge but, by adopting a few simple techniques, you might be shocked at how different your property can feel.

The quest for a bigger brighter home is something so many of us embark on and, while we think about adding a fully glazed wall and baulk at the cost, there are some wonderfully budget-friendly alternatives that could be completed in just one weekend.

Take a look at our top tips and see if you and your home will be illuminated!