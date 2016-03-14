A brighter home in the blink of an eye

Short of extending and tearing the roof off your home, you might think that making it appear bigger and brighter will be a real challenge but, by adopting a few simple techniques, you might be shocked at how different your property can feel.
The quest for a bigger brighter home is something so many of us embark on and, while we think about adding a fully glazed wall and baulk at the cost, there are some wonderfully budget-friendly alternatives that could be completed in just one weekend.
Take a look at our top tips and see if you and your home will be illuminated!
This might not be a weekend project but it's surprising how long it doesn't take to open plan a space! Naturally, you need to make sure that you aren't removing load-bearing walls or if you are, that a professional is completing the work for you but, after that, it's as simple as combining some functionality.
We are in love with this room, from Goo Architects, as it feels absolutely endless. Had there been dividing walls between the dining space, living room and stairs, it would have felt much smaller and more claustrophobic but with less opaque blockades, light bounces around freely and makes this a bigger brighter home that we would love to live in!
It's not exactly rocket science but a tried and tested method for creating something that looks like a bigger, brighter home is to embrace the lighter end of the colour spectrum. Anything in the white, cream or super light pastel arena would work well as they reflect natural and artificial light with ease.
If white feels a little too boring for you, we understand. So, why not think about the vast range of whites with a hint of something else? Apple white is great as there is a subtle pale green quality to it. Or a blossom white has notes of pale pink. Cute!
Glass and light are best friends when it comes to creating a bigger brighter home. Why simply have one, which will do as much as it can, when you can install something that combines them effortlessly and leaves your house feeling bathed in sparkling illumination all day long?
They might not be to everyone's taste but we can't help being drawn to glitzy glass chandeliers and the impact they have is undeniable. In a pared back space they add glamour and light and, in an opulent room, they simply belong. We can't deny it, we want one for our bedroom!
If you are determined to create the impression of a bigger brighter home you cannot, and we will repeat that for effect, you cannot afford to neglect your lighting. It is the one thing that can make or break a home and when you want to make yours feel bigger, you need to enlist some bright help.
Don't only install main lights as they aren't going to be right for all hours of the day. Think about up-lighters, desk lamps and coffee table options. Add some candles too! To really help with your bright aspirations, look out for daylight imitation bulbs.
Can flowers grow in dark, dingy spaces? No. It stands to reason, therefore, that if you want to give the impression of a bigger brighter home, filling it with some flowers will really help. Don't be afraid to go big and bold either.
Large vases with tall blooms will give the impression of a lofty, wide open and bright space but there is a place for smaller, more hostile green friends too. Spiky cacti will always look great in your home and naturally bring tropical climes to mind, which are as big and bright as you can get.
Just like using a light wall colour, mirrors are a recognised asset in your interior design arsenal when you are hoping to create a bigger brighter home. Not only do they reflect any and all light, they also trick the eye into thinking a room is twice the size that it actually is so go as large as you dare.
By combining a few of these tips, most of which are simple tricks that can be completed in one day, you will find that your home feels far bigger, brighter and more impressive. So, what are you waiting for?!
