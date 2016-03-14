Balcony balcony wherefore art thou, balcony?

Adding a balcony to your property is no small task, nor is it an easy feat, so we have put together some questions that you really need to ask yourself before you consider looking into it. While you might be caught up in the romance of wanting to add balcony glamour to your home, this is a tricky project to get right.

Take a look at our advice and see if you really do still want to add a balcony and if the answer is yes, start researching professionals that could make your dream come true. Remember that this is not a build that will be suitable for amateurs and that Romeo and Juliet didn't build theirs themselves either!