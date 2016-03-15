Before and after articles are always amazing for giving you a little real world inspiration and today's example is a real humdinger! If you don't come away from reading this feeling like absolutely anything is possible then we will accept that we failed in our bid to get you fired up about interior design.
What was an unloved, dark and depressing property has been transformed beyond all recognition into a modern, bright and beautiful spot. Don't believe us? Prepare to eat those doubting words!
Let's try to stay positive here and focus on the lovely size of this room that, at the very least, serves to have a lot of development potential. That is the only good thing we can say, however! The room feels dirty, enclosed and really depressing.
We look at this space and imagine that with a good deep clean, a brighter colour scheme and some pretty furniture, it might look good but we couldn't predict just how improved it could actually be. The next shot is such a change that we had to check it was the same house!
Well let's all just bow down and admit that The White House Interiors are not only miracle workers, they are geniuses too! Isn't this the most dramatic change from the previous incarnation?
Gone is the dank, dark vibe and in its place, this sparkling, delightful sitting room has been created. With natural light flooding the space, chunky furniture pieces could be chosen in a variety of luxe fabrics and finishes. We love the muted colour palette but can see a hint of playfulness creeping in too with the accent colour cushions. We can't wait to see what they did with other rooms!
Technically, there is little wrong with this kitchen; it looks like a pretty standard DIY chain purchase and has been fitted nicely to offer normal functionality but it's not exciting or eye-catching, is it? The light beech finish doesn't quite work with the cream wall and the black worktop/splashback combo just looks a little overdone and too contrasting.
With some careful this could be a charming cooking area and, knowing what was done with the lounge, we just know this was transformed too!
Now we can see that this is a super open plan space, with living room, dining area and kitchen all together and would you just look at how gorgeous the kitchen is now! Taking style cues form the living room zone, a cacophony of white and washed wood reigns supreme and it has made SUCH a difference.
The floor and top cupboards are perfectly aligned in their clean, modern, yet natural vibe and by choosing a super slim worktop, this is a cohesive kitchen, not one that feels clumsily chosen or put together. Some more accent colour fun has been included in the form of red chairs and we are quickly falling in love with this house!
Could you ever imagine getting a good night's sleep in a space as awful as this? While the size of the room is excellent, the outdated light fixture, dated blind and stained walls all make this more of a nightmare than a dream bedroom.
We don't know what we would do to liven up this space, but we feel sure that The White House Interiors have totally reworked it to become a dreamy sleep haven, filled with lovely colours and soft furnishings. It's a good job companies like them exist, or we'd all be stuck with depressing homes!
Now this is what we are talking about! Following on from the muted greys, whites and accent colours of the open plan living space, this bedroom has been given the pared back and ultra stylish treatment too and we are feeling so much more relaxed just from looking at it.
Luxury touches, such as the faux fur throw, animal print scatter cushions, plush bed and perfectly skimmed walls are making this something of a designer's dream, which is quite a feat given what a decorating nightmare it was before!
Bathrooms are supposed to be a restful, relaxing and luxurious room that is perfect for a little personal pampering in your home but we don't think this room could get much further from that. All we see is a room that we'd be keen to get in, get clean and get out of. What a shame.
The dated suite, mismatched tiles and terrible layout are doing nothing to help this room reach its full potential and, as many of us suffer from the malady of a sub-par bathroom, we are interested to see how this was transformed. Notebooks at the ready!
Gone is the outdated bathroom and in its place is this incredible marble-filled beauty! The layout works so much better now, with a large shower replacing the bath and a suspended toilet in place keeping the floor space as free as possible.
We had to blink and make sure our eyes weren't deceiving us with this super room as it's almost unrecognisable. One thing is for sure though; we would be much happier spending some 'me' time in here!
