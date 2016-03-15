Welcome Scandinavian beauty into your bedroom

We love nothing more than taking a look at what other regions are doing in terms of interior design and a long-standing favourite is anything Scandinavian. There just seems to be something so effortlessly stylish, natural and organic about how they decorate their homes so when we were thinking about what influences we would like to bring into our bedrooms, we know we had to talk about all things Scandi!
Simple lines, pale wood and chic colour schemes all come together with a penchant for effective storage and blissful sleep, so take a look at why we would love a Scandinavian bedroom and see if you are keen to join us!
Practicality always plays a part in Scandinavian bedroom design but when it looks this good we don't mind at all. While so many of us struggle to get enough storage into our homes, it seems as though our Scandi friends have really gotten it down to a fine art.
INT2Architecture has created this amazing daybed with integrated storage frame and, thanks to the use of bare wood and muted colours, it has an undeniably Scandinavian flavour to it. Just imagine how easy it would be to keep the room clear and tidy with all those cupboards!
To really bring the Scandinavian bedroom influence into your home you need to make sure that you are happy with using a lot of wood. Pale varieties that are left untreated or simply waxed or oiled are the styles that work best and they also happen to look amazing too.
Don't you just love this floating bed with large headboard? There is a heady combination of rustic, natural and ultra contemporary styles going on in here but the result feels totally cohesive, calm and restful. That's the joy of Scandi styling.
You won't normally find too many curves or swirly shapes in a Scandinavian bedroom as boxy, linear design is far more popular. We think this is due to the huge amount of wood that is usually put to good use as you don't want to be rounding off every mitred corner, do you?
The simplicity of boxy designs lend themselves perfectly to bedroom styling as beds, storage, cupboards and even desks can all look fantastic in a pared back and simple style. If you don't believe us, take a look at this example. There's not a curve to be seen but it's stunning!
While natural wood, pale colours and unfussy finishes are most common for Scandinavian bedroom designs, if you are hell bent on including some splashes of colour, we think you should try to stick to hues that are directly influenced by the natural world.
Sky or sea blue will always work well with pale, stripped wood, as will greens and yellows. Try to think of 'beachy' tones as they will definitely suit linear shapes and complementary organic materials. Essentially, the more natural and muted, the better.
You might be thinking that all these tips are pointing towards a pretty boring Scandinavian bedroom, but don't be fooled. Our friends across the sea have a real penchant for exciting design and love nothing more than injecting funky geometric patterns into their homes.
We absolutely love this room, with a handful of different patterns all interplaying. Though the shapes are different, the similar colour schemes allow the textiles to all work together to create a stylish, elegant and cheerful room and we want that rug!