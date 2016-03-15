Welcome Scandinavian beauty into your bedroom

We love nothing more than taking a look at what other regions are doing in terms of interior design and a long-standing favourite is anything Scandinavian. There just seems to be something so effortlessly stylish, natural and organic about how they decorate their homes so when we were thinking about what influences we would like to bring into our bedrooms, we know we had to talk about all things Scandi!

Simple lines, pale wood and chic colour schemes all come together with a penchant for effective storage and blissful sleep, so take a look at why we would love a Scandinavian bedroom and see if you are keen to join us!