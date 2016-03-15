These front doors are fab (but not for the faint-hearted)

It always strikes us as a little odd when people have taken the time to commission a stunning home, decorated the inside to impeccable standards and then just put any old front door on.

We know that might not be your favourite part of the project but it pays to give even your entrance a little more thought as it sets the tone for the rest of the property. What your front door looks like says a lot about you, your tastes and your style and it can prove to be your most valued security device.

So, rather than just opting for the first draught excluder you stumble upon, let us guide you through some fantastic options!