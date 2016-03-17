Open up your narrow kitchen the easy way

A lot of us know the feeling of being squeezed into a tiny apartment. It is the price we pay for living in the hustle and bustle of the big city, unless, of course, fortune smiles down on us and we upgrade to a five-star penthouse overlooking the city lights below.

For the rest of us, we must make do with what we have, and most often than not that includes a tiny kitchen. Modern kitchens in smaller apartments are usually quite narrow, providing us with sufficient drawers and shelves to be practical, yet lacking a bit in the beauty department.

But all is not lost, for with a little careful planning and creativity, even the narrowest of kitchens can be transformed into a stylish culinary corner. Herewith some smart tips on how to squeeze some more space (and style) out of your narrow kitchen.