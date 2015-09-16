Glorious glass pendant lights

Pendant lighting is a wonderful creation. It can create an amazing effect in a room that can't be created by any other lighting. From being a central focal point in a dining room to sweeping down a staircase in a hallway, it has a sense of grandeur to it.

Of course it can vary from the grand and opulent to the practical and plain, but one thing is certain, it will always give you lots of options. Glass is a great medium to use when it comes to lighting. It is incredibly versatile when it comes to shape and it lets light flow though it. We have selected some lighting for you to look at, from the more simplistic to the elegant. It just goes to show the large variety of lighting options available to us.