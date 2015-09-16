Glorious glass pendant lights

Pendant lighting is a wonderful creation. It can create an amazing effect in a room that can't be created by any other lighting. From being a central focal point in a dining room to sweeping down a staircase in a hallway, it has a sense of grandeur to it.
Of course it can vary from the grand and opulent to the practical and plain, but one thing is certain, it will always give you lots of options. Glass is a great medium to use when it comes to lighting. It is incredibly versatile when it comes to shape and it lets light flow though it. We have selected some lighting for you to look at, from the more simplistic to the elegant. It just goes to show the large variety of lighting options available to us.
Cool and contemporary, these lights add the fun factor. With exposed wiring, they have an industrial feel to them. Used in a kitchen here, we can see the impact they have on the space. They give off a low light and are perfect in sets of more than one. The design allows them to be hung at various heights creating a brilliant effect and allowing us full creative control. So however you want to light your home, be creative.
Made by Designed By Light, this Rita 400 pendant light is a fabulous looking ball. Perfect for the dining table or any space we could want a lower hanging light. You have the choice to just get a single orb or have a set, giving the extra wow factor. We can imagine this over a dining table or an island in a kitchen. It gives off a lovely effect when you turn it on and would be an excellent focal point.
What better effect for your hallway than a pendant light with a glitter ball effect. This light is glorious in all of it's aspects. The shape, the glass and the overall effect are something special. We can see that it lights up this hallway very well with light flowing through the glass. Not to mention it looks like it has a personal party going on. You could use this light anywhere that you feel you want to look a little different or just to liven up a space.
From the glittery to the contemporary. These clear bubbles are a brilliant design. They look modern and bright. They certainly put a new spin on the idea of a chandelier. The black cord is a lovely touch that shows contrast to the clear glass. It is easy to see how light could just flow through these balls out into the room around them.
We love this design. A chandelier in an Edison bulb just looks amazing and fun. The simplicity of the Edison bulb has been around for a long time, and mixed with the elegance of a chandelier, the two make an excellent combination. These lights, like the one above, can be hung alone or as a cluster. This look would certainly be unique in your home, giving you something that not many people will have. Perfect for any room with a traditional feel to it.
A country kitchen that has a modern feel to it, is the perfect place for glass pendant lighting. Hung by a chain, these lights really add to the look. With the cabinets being light and the natural wood around the room, any lighting used here needed to match the decor. By choosing a neutral tone for the glass, these pendants are perfect for this colour scheme. They offer a simple lighting solution and sit perfectly above the table in the centre.
This room is the epitome of contemporary. From the muted colours to the pendant lights used, it is a modern space. The grey tones in the room help the space feel clean and very open. The glass lights look like baubles and because they are made of clear glass, help add to the modern feel. They drop down every so slightly from the ceiling and add a sense of opulence to the bedroom. Simplistic in appearance, but very clever in reality.
Elegance is key in some rooms. As much as simplicity has it's place and charm, certain rooms demand a different look. A glass pendant chandelier is certainly worth considering. It gives off a very warm glow and is something perfect for a dining room or large hallway. It would welcome you in with it's warm effect, as it isn't harsh like some lighting can be.
In this dining room, we certainly feel a sense of old fashioned colonial times. The chandelier really adds to this feel with the faux candles as part of the design. With the bulbs encased in glass, they certainly have an appeal to them. They help give the room and the chandelier a vintage feel when mixed with the wood of the room around it. The pendant aspect of the light makes it perfect for having over any dining table.