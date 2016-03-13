The Five Star Woodland Home

It is rare that an eco-home is associated with being warm and cosy but then again, this isn't your ordinary build. An architecture and interior design team from Design Visualisation were commissioned to develop a large family home for a couple and their children. They had hoped for their new home to be grand, luxurious and filled to the brim with all the best in mod cons. This was easy enough for the team to deliver but there was another critical design aspect that would need to be met.

A critical request from the couple was that their home had to be as eco-friendly as possible. This included from the construction phase right until the final result. Not one to back away from a challenging project, Design Visualisation have delivered what could be the perfect eco-home.

But don't take our word for it, take a tour of the home by scrolling down and make up your own mind.