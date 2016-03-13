The Five Star Woodland Home

It is rare that an eco-home is associated with being warm and cosy but then again, this isn't your ordinary build. An architecture and interior design team from Design Visualisation were commissioned to develop a large family home for a couple and their children. They had hoped for their new home to be grand, luxurious and filled to the brim with all the best in mod cons. This was easy enough for the team to deliver but there was another critical design aspect that would need to be met.
A critical request from the couple was that their home had to be as eco-friendly as possible. This included from the construction phase right until the final result. Not one to back away from a challenging project, Design Visualisation have delivered what could be the perfect eco-home.
But don't take our word for it, take a tour of the home by scrolling down and make up your own mind.
One thing you will notice about this home is how timber has been utilised. Wrapping both the exterior and interiors are the many varieties of timber. It makes sense that timber is associated with eco-builds considering the natural and sustainable qualities of the material.
Cladding the exterior of the home is a cedar timber that was sourced direct from a sustainably managed forest. At the moment the timber bares a caramel shade, however, the look of the timber will change over time and will resemble more of a silver-infused shade.
What attracts us most to the home is the warmth that is projecting out through the glazings. Let's go inside, shall we?
The interiors of the home are something special. While the home is structured upon a familiar open-plan layout similar to most modern homes, with expansive spaces that pursued a number of uses, this home is different from the rest.
These living spaces are much more intimacy-based, showcasing an arrangement of soulful design that’s so palatable anyone could appreciate what's on offer.
Large in size but perfectly formed, the lounge is a cosy, yet fresh and bright space for relaxing and socialising.
The wooden ceiling brings warmth to the interior, which is balanced out by the white and cream furniture and the wooden panels that line the wall to the left. The marble fireplace, in combination with the timber features, keeps this room in touch with nature.
The kitchen draws on current trends, displaying a cool, modern outlook that grabs our attention. The marble island bench is sleek and well-integrated into the dimensions of the space. A stark contrast is created between the marble surfaces and grey cabinets, below, which create drama and distinction in this kitchen.
Integrated into the kitchen cabinets are top of the line appliances which are, of course, of the highest energy rating available to purchase.
In the home office the timber backdrop allows for certain pieces of stylish furniture to be in focus, such as the quirky retro-style lamp, the multi-layered timber desk and the low-lying leather couch by the wall.
Despite calling it an office, this room appears to offer so much more than just a place to undertake work. It is easy to imagine someone wasting the day away with a good book as they lie on the couch.
The master bedroom offers plenty of space for the owners to relax and get some well deserved rest. The king size bed looks like a particularly great place to spend a lazy Saturday morning.
The timber work is the boldest we've seen in this house with the feature wall behind the bed offering insight into the finest of craftsmanship. The attention-grabbing furnishing works well thanks to the well organised interiors and the sheer size of this impressive bedroom.
Last but certainly not least is the bathroom, complete with a spa bath. The bathroom blends together contemporary and minimalist style: see how the toilet and sink unit have been given sharp, angular edges for a unique appearance.
The timber flooring, which provides a backdrop to the white spa, helps create a more serious and sophisticated mood, as well as drawing attention to the modern design.
Overall, the experts stretched themselves to make the most ambitious work possible and it worked!
