homify 360°: A refuge in the Swiss Alps

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
For homify 360, we  travel to a summit in the Swiss Alps to show you this wonderful project of a lodge in the mountains. Perched in the middle of the Tracuit pass at over 3256 meters (!), this contemporary, alluring building stands out as much for its unusual background as for its elegant and innovative design. Constructed by the Franco-Swiss architectural firm Savioz Fabrizzi Architects, this contemporary cabin proudly continues the tradition of generations of shelters that have given refuge to climbers for nearly 85 years. So we take the time to describe not only its particular architectural character, but also its impressive environment and the various ways it responds to the needs of these passing climbers.  

