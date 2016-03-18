Loft bed space tips for more floor space

For those of us residing in space-pressed homes, the loft bed is a heaven-sent solution. Moving your sweet dreams area up into the air, it frees up some much-needed floor space to use for whatever reason you deem fit. And that is exactly the topic of today’s article – what to do with that space under your loft bed.
Quite a few possibilities can be considered here: a home office, play pen, reading nook or even an additional sleeping space, resulting in a bunk bed-like scenario for whenever you have a guest who seeks a nice soft bed.
Let’s delve into some creative options!
A loft bed can be a wonderful solution for your lack of a guest bedroom – that is, if your guest doesn't mind ascending a few steps first. Although the space might be a bit limited, it has all the comfort that an overnight guest could need.
No more rolling out a mattress next to your bed for your guest – let them enjoy their own space, thanks to Living Cube Furniture. They deserve the credit for creating this fantastic living cube that functions as a bed, closet and storage area all in one. This way, your television, music collection, clothes, shoes, etc. remain exactly where they are, and your guest simply takes the top spot above for the night.
Yes, we kick off with an option that seems highly unlikely, yet is quite possible – turning that space under your loft bed into a complete and functioning room, in this case a bathroom.
Atelier Sinnesmagnet shows us how it’s done, leading to the question of which came first: the bathroom or the loft bed? Does it matter? Regardless of the answer, this studio flat’s bathroom is separated from the living area (and prying eyes) by some plasterboard. Two walls and a door, and done!
The trick, however, was to not let those walls reach the ceiling, leaving enough space to include a cushy mattress and a person catching up on some sweet dreams. This bed area was then adorned with some timber in the form of a stepladder and a railing.
homify hint: In case you want to take advantage of this idea, but don’t really need a second bathroom, how about turning that walled up space into a closet?
A small living space leads to many people integrating a little home office in conjunction with one of the other rooms. And when it comes to homework time for the little ones, they must do with what surface they can find, like the dining table or kitchen countertop.
With this unique bed/desk combination by Dannenfelser Kindermöbel, you can create some order in your youngster’s bedroom by presenting them with this smart solution to homework time. With this contraption, your child will certainly never have to use the “I couldn't do my homework because there’s no space” excuse again!
How much room is available for a desk, chair, computer and other elements depends on the height and width of the bed. With adequate drawers for clothes, shoes, toys and books, this exceptional solution is the ultimate space saver for your child’s space-pressed bedroom.
If you consider yourself a bookworm, you’ll know the frustration of never having enough space for your grand collection of books and magazines. We have a solution – or rather, Phantastischlerei does.
Create your little library right underneath your sleeping space, making for a snug little area where you can live out those fictional adventures to your heart’s delight.
What is needed to accomplish this? A comfortable chair / cushion, a few simple bookshelves, an adequate reading lamp, and possibly a cosy rug. Done! The advantage of having your personal library right under your bed is that you’re not that far from your sleeping spot should all that reading start to make you drowsy…
We humans tend to accumulate more and more as time passes, which means that storage space is a big must for us. If you keep running out of closets and cupboards, may we suggest this solution by Individual Furniture?
Leaving adequate floor space available for furniture or décor, this clever design turns the staircase that leads to your loft bed into an assortment of drawers and cupboards. Now isn’t that a tad more comfortable than using a stepladder every time you call it a day?
And should those additional cupboard spaces still not be enough, then simply move your storage to the surface below your loft bed (in neat boxes / cases, of course), and consider hanging a curtain to keep them out of sight. Bottom line is, you won’t get this much storage space underneath a regular bed!
A bunk bed is not just a place to sleep for a child; it’s an entire new world of adventure. For girls, climbing up that ladder might be them ascending up the steps to their fairytale castle. For boys, it may very well take on the form of a jungle tree house or a pirate ship.
Little do they know that what they deem as a treat, you deem as a clever solution to free up some floor space. So, by all means, consider this bunk / loft bed for your little one. And below their sleeping space? A spot for an additional bed, or a neat little area for their toys, play pen, or whatever else they/you wish to transform it into.
Add some curtains (as shown above by Allnatura) for added secrecy, and as your youngster grows older, transform it into a homework area / reading space.
