Loft bed space tips for more floor space

Yes, we kick off with an option that seems highly unlikely, yet is quite possible – turning that space under your loft bed into a complete and functioning room, in this case a bathroom.

Atelier Sinnesmagnet shows us how it’s done, leading to the question of which came first: the bathroom or the loft bed? Does it matter? Regardless of the answer, this studio flat’s bathroom is separated from the living area (and prying eyes) by some plasterboard. Two walls and a door, and done!

The trick, however, was to not let those walls reach the ceiling, leaving enough space to include a cushy mattress and a person catching up on some sweet dreams. This bed area was then adorned with some timber in the form of a stepladder and a railing.

homify hint: In case you want to take advantage of this idea, but don’t really need a second bathroom, how about turning that walled up space into a closet?