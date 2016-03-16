Sunny New Outlook for a Period Home

As with many period homes, this one was in a sad state thanks to years of previous owners adding impractical and garden-swallowing extensions. The result was a home with a dark and impractically laid out ground floor that needed a drastic overhaul. That's where ArchitectureLIVE came in!
Talking about the project, they say, ’The clients’ vision permitted the demolition of all extensions, allowing for a major overhaul of the internal layout as well as the optimum siting of new accommodation, re-establishing the southern garden aspect. A new single-storey side extension provides a study, family room, utility, cloakroom and replacement kitchen and family room. The clients' request for a contemporary design was met with a courtyard layout that takes in the views of an existing mature tree. The generous high ceilings have allowed for the design of 2.6m high arcade windows which establish new visual links.’
Throw away the rulebook for extending period properties as you are about to see exactly what is possible!
Isn't it great when a new addition, rather than trying to emulate the styling of an existing home, simply stands proud, in its own format? While these two lovely builds are side-by-side and offer a beautiful internal layout, they don't compete with each other or jostle for the position of prettiest section.
With period homes it can be a struggle to not overshadow their charming features but with a refreshingly pared back, simple and contemporary vibe in place, the new addition here exists to serve a function and not look out of place whilst doing so. Mission accomplished!
A far cry from the more standard clay pantile roofs of the area, this lovely zinc butterfly roof is working some real magic! Gone are the numerous outdated extensions with their 'lean-to' looks and in their place is this testament to contemporary design.
White render, slim windows and perfectly crimped zinc all look phenomenal together and make their own statement next to the austere and traditional main house. We can't wait to see what this extension offers on the inside, too!
We are huge fans of butterfly roofs as not only do they function perfectly, they look great and create a real sense of fun and interesting dimensions. The shapes that they naturally bring about in the interior of a home are fantastic and seek to make a real architectural impact.
The sloping roof line in this segment of the new building looks great and is perfectly emulated by the graduating worktop. Everything here is perfectly designed to highlight and work with the unusual shapes in play and it creates a real visual impact.
Taking a closer look at the new kitchen, we are finding ourselves utterly in love with the colour scheme that has been chosen and some of those interesting and quirky materials. A heady mix of anthracite, orange and white are all coming together to create a grown up space that likes to have a little fun too and we can't help but feel that this kitchen is wonderfully inviting.
Where some people would have opted for white subway tiles, bare brick or just paint, we think the use of orange tiles, to look like brick, is inspired. It's almost a little pop art inspired.
Having come from using a dark, poorly laid out ground floor, the owners of this home must have been flabbergasted when they first walked into this completed extension! This family dining room in particular really offers a sense of warmth and togetherness.
Chic and modern but without taking itself too seriously or negating personal belongings, we think this sunny spot is the ideal place for coming together over some food. The side windows offer generous slithers of sunlight, while the sliding doors make a connection to the outside easy and breezy.
You probably know by now how much we love looking at transitional areas to really gauge the success of new building projects and we think this is a such a natural and simple method for denoting where the original house ends and the new segment begins.
Changing up the flooring is the ideal way to signify a difference and with the original house showcasing natural wood floor and the modern element being treated to sleek tiles, there can be no mistaking which section you are in. They work so well together, too!
