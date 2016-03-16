Sunny New Outlook for a Period Home

As with many period homes, this one was in a sad state thanks to years of previous owners adding impractical and garden-swallowing extensions. The result was a home with a dark and impractically laid out ground floor that needed a drastic overhaul. That's where ArchitectureLIVE came in!

Talking about the project, they say, ’The clients’ vision permitted the demolition of all extensions, allowing for a major overhaul of the internal layout as well as the optimum siting of new accommodation, re-establishing the southern garden aspect. A new single-storey side extension provides a study, family room, utility, cloakroom and replacement kitchen and family room. The clients' request for a contemporary design was met with a courtyard layout that takes in the views of an existing mature tree. The generous high ceilings have allowed for the design of 2.6m high arcade windows which establish new visual links.’

Throw away the rulebook for extending period properties as you are about to see exactly what is possible!