Big impact low maintenance gardens

Unless you have taken the time to really hone your green-fingered skills, the chances are that you would love a beautiful garden that makes a huge impact without too much ongoing maintenance. It really is the dream, isn't it? An outdoor area that looks incredible and draws you out to spend time in it but asks for little in return.

A low maintenance garden is far more achievable than you might think, so take a look at our top tips for the unenthusiastic horticulturist and see if you could be enjoying the fruits of your (reduced) labour by summer. Oh, and don't go telling everyone how easy it was to create your phenomenal garden or they'll all be doing it!