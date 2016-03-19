The homify guide to researching your home’s history

Moving into a previously owned home can certainly conjure up a few thoughts. You may have the typical questions such as “Who used to sleep in my bedroom?” Or you can also have practical queries like “Is the plumbing updated?” On the other hand, your questions can lean towards the grisly like “Do you think anyone died in this house?”

Although we can’t put you in touch with a medium to try and make contact with the other side, we can give you a few pointers on how to research your house’s history. Not only is this an exciting trip into the past (especially for those ever-curious ones), but it can also give you some practical information, like how your house was built and how it should be maintained.

But let’s start at the beginning…