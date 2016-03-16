Bid farewell to your wallpaper mildew

Mould is a serious problem. We don't think this should be news to you but if you didn't realise just how damaging it can be, be sure to really pay attention to this article and tackle any mould spots that you have noticed appearing in your home. It can have adverse health effects, can damage your property and it looks awful too, especially wallpaper mould. But how do you tackle it?
We've put together some tips for dealing with wallpaper mould; preventing, treating and removing it, so take a look and see if you have a busy weekend ahead of you, dealing with your own mould problems. Remember, it's not just dirt, it is harmful and needs taking care of now.
There is an old wives tale that a pungent mixture of clove leaf oil and water is the best and safest way to kill mould, while also preventing it from resurfacing. This could be true, but how you apply the mixture will determine its effectiveness!
If you have a stunning bedroom, like this one from ELS Creations, the last thing you need is wallpaper mould ruining the restful vibe, so dry any mildew ridden areas with a microfibre cloth, apply your clove leaf oil and water mixture, let it soak in for at least half an hour, then wipe away the mould. This won't prevent it from coming back though, so how can you do that?
Mould develops when there is excess moisture in the air. Moisture in buildings can be caused by high humidity, condensation or a number of other things, but with damp rooms being the most common location for wallpaper mould, it comes as little surprise that bathrooms and kitchens usually suffer the most.
Mould needs just a few things to survive and thrive—a food source, moisture and the presence of spores. If you want to effectively treat the mould in your home you need to cut off one of these things and we think moisture is the easiest to locate and attend to.
When you have discovered wallpaper mould in your home you will most likely have a quick panic,then spring into action mode! A great tool in the fight against mould is a dehumidifier. An air dehumidifier removes the moisture from the air and collects the water into a tank. After a prolonged period of use you should see that the amount of moisture collected lessens, making it harder for mould to grow.
Ventilating your home effectively will also work wonders, while also being a far cheaper option than buying a dehumidifier. By opening up windows and doors you can let fresh air circulate and the damp air escape. Easy!
We don't ever judge when people ask for a purse-friendly alternative to anything, as by watching those pennies, you'll have plenty of pounds to spend on your house in the future. The cheapest way to get rid of mould is to use a homemade mixture of vinegar and water. Mix seven parts vinegar with three parts water then aggressively wash the mouldly surface with an abrasive cloth. You need to really work hard here so you can think of this as your cardio workout!
For awkward to reach spots, such as bathroom ceilings or corners where wallpaper mould has grown, take your time and work meticulously as you don't want to miss any areas.
If homemade remedies aren't proving effective enough to rid you of your wallpaper mould it's time to bring in the big guns. There are a number of chemical detergents that should be able to solve your problem for you but always read the instructions carefully, ensure good ventilation and try to wear breathing apparatus too.
Calling in the professionals could also be an option, especially if you think your home could benefit from a damp course being carried out. While this might not be the cheapest option it could save you a lot of worry and money in the future and would certainly be something that any buyers, if you plan to sell your home, would look out for.
With your wallpaper mould removed and taken care of, it's time for preventative action!
Adding some clove leaf oil to your regular cleaning products should help to prevent mould resurfacing but try to keep on top of the moisture in your home. Always look to ventilate your house as much as you can and when you are next stuck for a Christmas present idea, maybe ask for a dehumidifier just to really stay on top of things!
For more advice about dealing with moisture build up, take a look at this Ideabook: Watertight Advice For Preventing Bathroom Moisture.
Many times when we do find mould in our homes, it was often there to begin with. But don't worry — there are ways you can avoid buying a home riddled with mould.
First, make sure to employ the help of a professional and have a thorough inspection done on the home before purchasing. Asking whether the home is mould-proofed, like with damp-proof wallpaper, would be a smart idea. Figure out whether the owners properly cleaned the walls and learn how to clean mould yourself for good measure.
Remember that while you can do quite a lot to ensure you're making a conscious purchase, you can't always avoid mould in a damp environment. With these tips, you'll be ready to tackle any trouble you might find in your home.
And if you're ready to get rid of the wallpaper altogether, peruse these paint colour ideas.