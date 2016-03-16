Bid farewell to your wallpaper mildew

Mould is a serious problem. We don't think this should be news to you but if you didn't realise just how damaging it can be, be sure to really pay attention to this article and tackle any mould spots that you have noticed appearing in your home. It can have adverse health effects, can damage your property and it looks awful too, especially wallpaper mould. But how do you tackle it?

We've put together some tips for dealing with wallpaper mould; preventing, treating and removing it, so take a look and see if you have a busy weekend ahead of you, dealing with your own mould problems. Remember, it's not just dirt, it is harmful and needs taking care of now.