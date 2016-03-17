A Heavenly Period Refurbishment in Godmanchester

APE Architecture & Design were called in to perform a miracle and perform one they did. This was, ’A project involving a complete refurbishment of a Grade II listed house in Godmanchester. The house dates from the Late 18th century and was built by Dutch drainage engineers who brought the distinctive roof-form from their home country. There had been little modernisation of the property since the early seventies and the house had begun to suffer from serious damp problems. Our designs created additional bathrooms, an enlarged, modern, family kitchen and improved the energy efficiency to the building.’
Don't let this modest description put you off reading the rest of the article though. This is an amazing house that has thrived with the help of a talented team with a lot of vision, so let's take a look at what the accomplished.
Period cottage charm doesn't get much more wonderful than this fabulous little home that looks as though it belongs in a chocolate box village and we can really see the Dutch influence coming into play.Just look at that amazing roofline!
From the front there is little to suggest that any modernisation or updating has occurred and that's exactly as it should be with a listed property. All we can see is a charming cottage that oozes heritage appeal, which makes the interior all the more surprising and wonderful!
Moving round to the back of the house we can see just how much has actually been done to open it up. With an incredible perpendicular extension jutting out from the original building, we can start to see just how committed to the project the design team was.
Suitably sympathetic materials and design have been used to add a wealth of extra room to this wonderful house and while it has increased in size dramatically, it loses none of its heritage appeal. This is the perfect example of old and new working together.
If you try to tell us that you don't think this kitchen has the wow factor we won't believe you for a second! Making the most of of the length of the new addition, this is a kitchen that many cooks, both amateur and professional, would kill for and we are happy to join them.
Heritage nods run all the way through to tie it to the original section of the house and we love the direct connection, with some exposed brick at the top of the room. With a suitably rustic range-style cooker in place and a gargantuan worktop just stretching out into oblivion, this is an amazing addition.
With such a breathtaking kitchen in place there could be no thoughts about having the dining room elsewhere, surely? By placing this sweet little dining set at the end of the room diners can enjoy views out into the garden and of the back of the original house while also enjoying the easy elegance of the space.
Subdued lighting, wooden furniture and varying ceiling heights are all working together to really bring about a feeling of contentment and comfort, which the front of the building easily radiates. This is such a big addition to the house yet it feels so natural. What a design!
It's always lovely to see people looking to draw design themes through to every room and in this case we are delighted that the little washroom has not been neglected as they so often are. Here we see a charming little practical space that has, once again, sought to make good use of natural wood and pretty lighting to create a contemporary feel with a little old world comfort.
It's so wonderful to see that the heritage and modern elements are not competing with each other in this home, but are instead looking to co-exist.
Is there anyone alive that doesn't instantly fall in love with bedrooms like this? We haven't met them yet! Soft colours, wooden flooring and a traditional fireplace have made such easy work of creating a beautiful guest bedroom that we wouldn't trust ourselves to 'check out' of here. So wonderfully in-keeping with the older part of the house but still nodding towards décor choices in the new, this room, as with all of them, is a wonderful collaboration of style, history and the future of design.
