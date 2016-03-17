A Heavenly Period Refurbishment in Godmanchester

APE Architecture & Design were called in to perform a miracle and perform one they did. This was, ’A project involving a complete refurbishment of a Grade II listed house in Godmanchester. The house dates from the Late 18th century and was built by Dutch drainage engineers who brought the distinctive roof-form from their home country. There had been little modernisation of the property since the early seventies and the house had begun to suffer from serious damp problems. Our designs created additional bathrooms, an enlarged, modern, family kitchen and improved the energy efficiency to the building.’

Don't let this modest description put you off reading the rest of the article though. This is an amazing house that has thrived with the help of a talented team with a lot of vision, so let's take a look at what the accomplished.