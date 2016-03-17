Stylish stairs for small spaces

A two-storey house will always need one thing, regardless of its size: stairs. This might not sound like big news but when you start thinking about how much room a staircase can take up, you start to see how cumbersome and invasive they are in a smaller property. There is, however, a solution!

Small home stairs can be just as beautiful and functional as any others if you take the time to think about where they are going to be placed and how you can free up as much surrounding room as possible. We think we have found some of the most fantastic options for bijou properties so come with us as we scale new architectural heights.