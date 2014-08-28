A house on the Sicilian Sea

In the 1950s, a new building was erected on the rocks of the Bay of Marzamemi on a base of stone by the dam that protects the Sicilian coast. The house was designed on the border of an ancient fishing village from the XVII century, which still gives this town in the province of Syracuse its characteristic appearance. About two years ago, the new owner, an Italian artist, commissioned the studio Indice Creativo to renovate this house by the sea. The result is a perfect balance of natural, locally-sourced building materials and modern minimalism.