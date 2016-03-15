The Tres Tres Chic Apartment

This beautiful apartment in the romantic city of Lille, France, has been completed to an exceptional standard by renowned interior architects Mayelle Architecture. The firm have taken a minimalist approach to the space, sticking to a simple, fresh colour scheme of black and white.

The design maximises space and also ensures each room is filled with light so that it is as welcoming as possible. The quality of the individual elements, such as the wooden floors and the fixtures and fittings, really speak for themselves. Not only this, but the carefully chosen pieces in the living areas complement the style and mood of the design perfectly.

Intrigued? Let's take a closer look…