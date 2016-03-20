The secrets to a rocking rock garden

Ah, the joys of having a great, big garden. Your own personal piece of earth to embellish according to your desired taste. Problem is: what do you do with it?

Designing a garden is not the same as spicing up, for example, a living room. Scatter cushions and lush window treatment won’t pack the same punch in your exterior spaces, so we need to think further ahead.

Have you ever considered a rock garden? Low in maintenance, high in aesthetic value, and definitely something different. The typical elements of a rock garden include natural stones and some gravel beds, joined by a few plants that don’t require bucket loads of water. But here is the really fantastic thing: you can throw all that out the window and design your own unique rock garden from scratch, adding to it whatever you deem fit.

But seeing as this is homify, we would like to help you achieve that stylish rock garden. And whether you want to tackle this as a DIY project or would rather enlist the help of a landscape designer is completely up to you!