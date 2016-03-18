Your surprisingly simple guide to installing partition walls

These days it seems like it's all open plan this and wide open spaces that but we know not everyone wants to follow the trend. Some of us like to keep a few degrees of separation between our living spaces and with that in mind, today we look at building partition walls.

Non-permanent and non-load bearing, these installations won't necessarily need to be built by a professional so if you are a keen amateur DIY enthusiast we think you'll be able to manage the whole process just fine. We've even included an idea for alternative dividing techniques that mean you won't need to mix any cement at all. Easy!