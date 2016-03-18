The Dorset Home with a Difference

When you hear the phrase sustainable home , it's easy to picture a little house in the woods that sees the owners trying to get back to nature but this is the exact opposite of that idyllic image. What we have here is a staggering feat of ingenuity and design that trounces any thoughts of sustainable homes being a little more simplistic.

The team responsible for this incredible building, David James Architects & Associates, revealed the following information, The clients brief was to create a four bedroomed contemporary house with open plan living and areas of quiet and relaxation. They expressed that they appreciated similar design by this architectural practice which utilised copper cladding as a first floor design feature. The house was to be a dynamic holiday home and also required level access for ailing family members. It was essential that the design embraced the most recent suitable eco technologies.

When you see the design for yourself, you will be blown away by the natural sweeping curves of the front and the contrasting boxiness of the rear and we just know you'll love it as much as we do!