The Dorset Home with a Difference

When you hear the phrase
sustainable home, it's easy to picture a little house in the woods that sees the owners trying to get back to nature but this is the exact opposite of that idyllic image. What we have here is a staggering feat of ingenuity and design that trounces any thoughts of sustainable homes being a little more simplistic.
The team responsible for this incredible building, David James Architects & Associates, revealed the following information,
The clients brief was to create a four bedroomed contemporary house with open plan living and areas of quiet and relaxation. They expressed that they appreciated similar design by this architectural practice which utilised copper cladding as a first floor design feature. The house was to be a dynamic holiday home and also required level access for ailing family members. It was essential that the design embraced the most recent suitable eco technologies.
When you see the design for yourself, you will be blown away by the natural sweeping curves of the front and the contrasting boxiness of the rear and we just know you'll love it as much as we do!
Sustainable living and easy access for unwell family members all wrapped up into one holiday home does not necessarily bring this house to mind but that's exactly what it has been created for. Far from taking the simple route and designing something pared back, the design team has gone all out and created what we can only describe as a masterpiece of juxtaposing proportions.
The long, graceful curves of the front look incredible, while the mixture of materials all work together to compete for your full attention. This is a complex building with a lot to tell us.
If squares always looked this good we would have no complaints at being referred to as one! Far from continuing the sweeping curves of the frontage, this rear shot of the house shows just how interesting and diverse the design is.
More materials join the already full-to-bursting palette yet everything looks so perfectly placed that we can't picture anything else there. We are truly unable to make a guess as to how the interior has been finished but we know that we are keen to find out.
With the exterior of this house being so daring, unusual and eye-catching, what a pleasant surprise it is to see that the interior is a little more pared back. If it wasn't you'd struggle to take it all in so this suitably simple and elegant kitchen is a real treat for our eyes.
Pale colours, sleek cabinets and the heady contrast of a dark floor and piquant accent touches all make for a superb space that simply oozes style and charm. Without those flashes of red this could have perhaps been too understated to work with the exterior but as it stands, it's the perfect match.
Walking through to other rooms, you might have been expecting the outlandish styling of the exterior to make a comeback somewhere but, instead, more neutral colours, luxury soft furnishings and classic elegance shines though. Just look at that plush velvet suite!
Everywhere we look there are nuances of daring design but they never goo too far, just like the exterior of the building. This is a wonderfully controlled project that offers comfort, practicality and style at every turn and that is no easily juggling act.
With such a beautiful view out of this master bedroom window it makes perfect sense to install mirrored wardrobe doors so you can enjoy it twice, don't you think?
Again, we see easy luxury and thoughtful furnishing in here with a super plush carpet and isn't it fab how the unusual shape of the room has been so well catered for? By keeping furniture to a minimum, easy accessibility has been maintained while nothing has been lost aesthetically. What a continually surprising but lovely holiday home!
With gentle touches of luxury at every turn and one of the most audacious exteriors that we have ever come across, we are not in the least bit shocked by how stunning the hallway is. A plethora of glass, natural wood, dark wood effect tiles and crisp white walls have come together to make a wonderfully comfortable, contemporary home that wants for nothing.
The level of care and attention to detail that is evident here makes us surprised that this is a holiday home and not a property to be lived in all year round but we certainly wouldn't turn down a couple of relaxing weeks here!
