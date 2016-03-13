Top 5 Projects of the Week: A Stunning Home of Simple Delights to Hiding Your Bins

Here we are again, right on time. You could set your watch to the homify Top 5!

As it's Sunday, the official day of relaxation, we like to make things easy for you, dear reader, and save you the trouble of searching for the best articles on our site. So, we present out five most popular articles of the last seven days to you here, in one bite-size serving. Perfect when served alongside your morning coffee.

Join us first for a flying visit to the Netherlands for a second look at a stunning home that's the epitome of clean and minimalist architecture. We'll then give you another opportunity to take notes on ways you can add value to your home, before visiting an incredible flat transformation and staring open-mouthed at some radical bathroom before and afters. Rounding things off will be novel ideas to elegantly keep your outdoor rubbish bins out of sight, just in time for spring!

What's that? You're still reading this introduction? Let's get started! And don't forget to let us know which was your favourite article in the comments…