Top 5 Projects of the Week: A Stunning Home of Simple Delights to Hiding Your Bins

Here we are again, right on time. You could set your watch to the homify Top 5!
As it's Sunday, the official day of relaxation, we like to make things easy for you, dear reader, and save you the trouble of searching for the best articles on our site. So, we present out five most popular articles of the last seven days to you here, in one bite-size serving. Perfect when served alongside your morning coffee.
Join us first for a flying visit to the Netherlands for a second look at a stunning home that's the epitome of clean and minimalist architecture. We'll then give you another opportunity to take notes on ways you can add value to your home, before visiting an incredible flat transformation and staring open-mouthed at some radical bathroom before and afters. Rounding things off will be novel ideas to elegantly keep your outdoor rubbish bins out of sight, just in time for spring!
What's that? You're still reading this introduction? Let's get started! And don't forget to let us know which was your favourite article in the comments…
Having just completed its victory lap, we're back on the driveway of this stunning property, which was the focus of our most read article of the week.
Not just your usual home, this delightful build from Lab32 Architects is the epitome of clean and minimalist architecture. As soon as we took a look at the exterior, with its white-washed walls and perfectly pruned lawn, we envisioned a pristine, contemporary interior. Well, we certainly weren't disappointed!
The property boasts large, open plan areas and is light and welcoming—though perhaps not if you have pets or little ones to make a mess! Each room, from the kitchen to the bedroom, has been finished to the highest possible standard.
Any homeowner that has ever bought and sold a property knows that there are certain pitfalls involved in the process. When selling a house, first impressions count for so much. The problem is, however, that unlike designers, most people don't have the vision or foresight to see the bigger picture once all their belongings and furniture are placed inside.
Just like a shop front, you are selling something so the best thing you can do, like an advertising agency, is market the product on sale in the best light and to the very best of your ability. There are, of course, certain elements that make a greater difference than others in the final sale price and we brought you nine of them.
If you missed our insightful article the first time, here's your second chance!
Overcoming adversity to snatch homify bronze this week was this sorry looking project. Fortunately, better things were just around the corner and we're happy to report that a huge improvement soon followed!
Interior designers from Better Home completely refurbished this apartment, bringing it back to life and transforming the interiors from drab and dated to something special.
To update this property the interior designers needed to bring out all their best tricks but, as you can see from the images, they weren't fazed by the challenge and managed to employ a creative approach that brought out the best in the interiors.
It's not always easy to imagine what is possible in a room that you have come to fall out of love with, is it? Take your bathroom, for example. Do you stand in the doorway and try as hard as you can to picture a new décor scheme, but fall a little flat with your imagination? Don't feel bad as we ALL do! That's why we thought it would be helpful to show you some real-life before and after pics!
Guaranteed to fire up your imagination and encourage some outside the box thinking, these dramatic transformations will have you redesigning your bathroom before the day is out! Who knows, perhaps we will be using bathroom B&A pics from your home in an upcoming Ideabook!
Bins might not be the most glamorous part of your home design scheme but they are a necessary element. Just because they are there through necessity rather than want, however, it doesn't mean that you can't seek to cleverly disguise them so they are out of sight and out of mind.
We came up with some great ways to hide your rubbish bins and they proved to be extremely popular, which is why the article is rounding out our Top 5 this week.
Always remember though, if you are plan on putting things in your bins at night, you'll need to light the area too. A sensor light would be the economical choice and would offer an extra touch of security for your home.
We'll return again, same time next week. Hope to see you here!