Hello Saturday! We've been waiting patiently for you all week and now here you are with another fantastic Top 10 to show us. What a treat!

This week we are taking a look at some of the loft conversions that have inspired us to start making plans for our forgotten roof spaces. Not ones to show you ten of the same thing, we have brought together a fantastic range of lofts, from small bathroom transformations all the way through to complete loft apartments. After all, we don't know what kind of space you have available to play with so we might as well give you a really wide range of projects to marvel at.

Let's see if any of these give you the loft conversion bug!