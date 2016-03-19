The essentials of an eco-garden

If we said the words 'ecological garden' to you, what would you be picturing? We admit it does sound a little like we are encouraging you to open a nature reserve at the back of your house but in actual fact eco-gardens are much easier to create than you might think and aren't as full-on as the term makes them sound.

Essentially, an ecological garden is one that looks to make the best use of space while remaining as organic and environmentally-friendly as possible. We know lots of you out there would love to make your garden a little more eco in essence, so take a look at our tips for creating and ecological garden and see if you might fancy starting a new outdoors project, today!