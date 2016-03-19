Dark colours in small rooms really can work

We've all heard the myth that you can't use dark colours in a small space because they will make it feel even tinier but we don't think you should feel constrained by such bad advice. In fact, we love rich, dark hues and want to know how we can use them in any room that we choose so we have put together some great ideas for welcoming a little deep colour into your home.

By the end of this article we think you'll feel confident enough to decorate even the smallest room in your home in some fabulous dark colours, so let's stop talking and cross over to the mean and moody side of the colour palette!