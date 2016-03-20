Lavish some luxury on your kitchen

We understand wanting to make bathrooms and bedrooms a whole lot more luxurious but why shouldn't that be extended to your kitchen, too? Yes, it's a functional room that will see a lot of activity but if you install exemplar quality materials that look as good as they are long lasting, who says that your kitchen couldn't become one of the most exquisite rooms in your home?
We have found some of the most fantastic luxury touches that your kitchen will gladly accept so take a look and see if anything grabs your attention. From tiles like no others to quality larders, we just know you will want to give your kitchen a little tender loving care after you've read this article!
These Black Lip Mother of Pearl Inter-Weave tiles, from the genius team at ShellShock Designs, are the ultimate in luxury wall coverings and we are absolutely obsessed with them. Just picture the looks on family and friends faces as they enviously gaze at these unique pieces of wall art.
As these are made from 100% natural materials, sourced in a sustainable way, no two tiles will be absolutely identical, meaning that even if people were to copy you by selecting them, they would never look the same as yours. This is an individual product for people that love amazing design and aren't afraid to see their wall coverings as an investment.
We are still daydreaming about those ShellShock Mother of Pearl wall tiles but we have to move on…
One of the most sought after luxury additions for a kitchen is a large island, usually complete with a breakfast bar, storage and a sink.
We think this square installation is superb and offers not only casual dining potential but an stylish way to divide a large and open plan room. Finished in egg shell blue, this is a timeless addition that simply oozes British charm.
We are always huge fans of dark spaces, where people have taken a risk with black, but what we are really noticing here is the plethora of copper accents that are so piquant and eye-catching. You can't deny that they certainly make the space look a million dollars.
Copper cabinet handles and light shades have come together to highlight this noir space in such a rich and expensive fashion that we are feeling more opulent just taking a peek at it. Warm, austere and effortlessly stylish all at once, this is an amazing kitchen!
You might not have ever dedicated too much thought to cooker hoods before but when we are talking about creating the ultimate in luxury kitchens, you need to start thinking outside the box. We can't help but love this amazingly different extractor set up and just look how expensive it looks.
For undeniable luxury you need to start looking for fantastical, unique and difficult to come by versions of standard items and we don't need any extra convincing when it comes to this super take on a standard extractor fan.
Just as you should be keeping your eyes peeled for more exciting functional items, don't forget to include your hardware in that, too. After all, why invest in amazing wall tiles and a superb cooker fan, if you are just going to install bog standard taps?
You'll be surprised at what is available in the world of kitchen taps and how expensive some of them are, but if you want to treat your most used room to some well deserved luxury touches, we think your taps are a great place to start. Especially if they can look like this one!
Nothing says 'I love you kitchen' quite like commissioning some totally bespoke joinery in order to keep surfaces clear and tidy.
We absolutely love these hidden larder installations, so if you could make great use of one, why not look to complete one in amazing hardwood with elegant little details, such as fresh vegetable drawers and spice shelves? You wouldn't want to mix your Tahitian vanilla with the chia seeds, would you?
