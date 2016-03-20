Heavenly advice to avoid contractors from hell

Taking on a contracting team is always a slightly risky endeavour but there are ways to minimise the potential for future problems. As well as doing your research about firms you haven't heard of, you need to be wary of those that canvas you in an unsolicited manner but we will cover all of that in this article for you.

Never underestimate just how much of an impact an unscrupulous or inexperienced contractor would have on your home and any projects you plan to complete. So, take a look at our tips for avoiding the hell of contractor issues and see if you could protect yourself and your home.